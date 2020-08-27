Online Coaching for the Win: Marleen Mour Launches her Online Coaching Platform
The emotional coach launches her new online coaching platformLONDON, UK, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marleen Mour has launched an 8 week programme that helps people with cheating. The founder of the company FittHeroes has created MMMour as a source of a platform that allows people to come forward and open up about their thoughts and actions on taboo subjects without judgement and shame. These subjects are quickly shunned and judged by society, which is why Marleen has chosen to be the voice that breaks through the judgement and wants to help people understand why they cheat and the psychology behind it.
Marleen has stated, “I love helping people and like myself, I have fought against all traditional barriers that would have oppressed me as a woman with rights. Sometimes you need to hear the other side of the story and dive deep into the thoughts that triggered the actions. While society has its existing rules, here at MMMour, we are here to overlook them.”
She specializes in emotional coaching, along with exercise and nutrition; which helps her clients move forward and have better lifestyles. Marleen carries out public speaking about infidelity as part of her programme; which is to help those who have cheated understand why they did it and how to move on. Marleen wants to help everyday people who are both men and women, since it is usually harder in society for their actions to be accepted.
However, when it comes to celebrities being in the spotlight for cheating or being cheated on, there tends to be more empathy from society. Although, Marleen has seen that actions of forgiveness from celebrities are the perfect examples for people in our society to observe and look up to.
Marleen has stated, “I absolutely love and admire Beyoncé, because she is an example of being a pillar of strength and empowerment to women. She’s proved to the world on what forgiveness looks like when it comes to infidelity in her own marriage, and it can be turned into a tool to further evolve for the better as individuals and couples.”
She also admires television counsellor Dr.Phil because in his first show he had appeared in homes of abused women and rescued them from abused marriages. This is what Marleen herself was escaping from in Egypt; which is why her motive is to help as many people as she can.
The successful founder and CEO of FittHeroes is also an author for two books about infidelity -Cheating: How to Do it Right and The Allure of Infidelity- Understanding Why We Cheat & What We Seek from Our Affairs. Not only that, but when it comes to physical health, she is a 3x Gold Medalist National Bikini Model with ICN, has been 3x a National Bikini Model, 3x a World Bikini Silver medalist and an exclusive member of the International Gold Key Honor Society.
Marleen also offers online courses in order to help both men and women physically, by offering meal plans, workout plans, shopping lists and additional support. Her website has proven results from previous clients and continues to be successful, since she has used the plan herself and lost 42kg. Marleen has stated, I have helped hundreds of women transform their bodies confidence and life through my Marleen Mour Coaching platform. This is why I love helping people, because with my results they earn the self love that they deserve and their weight loss is long lasting.”
Marleen ran away from oppression when she was 19 years old. Her family had chased her through the airport of Cairo, since she was forced into a planned engagement. Marleen refused to conform to the traditions of society in Egypt and fled to Australia in order to gain her freedom. As she settled into Australia, she was on a journey of her own, as she re-discovered her beliefs and perspectives and gained experiences too. She soon founded Fittheroes and her expertise shone through as an emotional coach and consultant to both men and women who wanted to experience their own emotional and physical journeys. Marleen is now also a mother as well as a successful career woman, bikini model and author.
