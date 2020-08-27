TRUiC launches a new free logo maker to help startups

The new logo maker from TRUiC is an AI-powered tool that does not require any registration or personal details.

ANN ARBOR, MI, US, August 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After discovering that many so-called free logo makers charge users to access the end product, or twist the user-experience into a paid subscription and harvesting personal details from users, TRUiC decided to launch a modern logo maker without a catch: It requires no login or personal details and does not come with an upsell.The CEO, Nagabhushanam "Bobby" Peddi says that “A business logo an integral part of branding strategy to help set a business apart from the competition.TRUiC’s logo maker is one of the new-generation logo makers on the market today, taking the art of logo designing straight to the users who need it most”. (Suggested: Try the free logo maker from TRUiC TRUiC’s logo maker is exceptionally quick and easy to use, and more importantly, it’s a service provided entirely free of charge. All you need to do is type in your business’ name, the industry your business operates in, and your tagline, if you have one, into TRUiC’s logo maker and within seconds the logo maker’s algorithm will provide you with over a thousand logo templates and customizable designs for you to choose from. You will also have the option of editing your chosen designs to create the perfect logo for your business. In a few simple steps TRUiC’s logo maker can provide your business with professional logo to assist you in your branding efforts.How to use TRUiC’s logo makerTo use TRUiC’s logo maker, you need to decide what kind of logo you want for your business. Through TRUiC’s logo maker you can either opt for a text-based logo design, a text and graphic logo design or you can use symbols or icons in designing your business logo. It is important to keep in mind that the logo you design should, to the best of your ability, represent your business and the brand you are aiming to create. Symbols, icons and fonts can go a long way in conveying what your business is about and the products and services your offer. Text-based logo designs are optimal if you wish to use your business name as the sole focus of your branding strategy, while graphic logos are used more by businesses who are able to convey their service or product through a symbol, icon or diagram. If you choose this option, the logo maker will provide you with geometric, organic shapes, icons and symbols from which to choose from depending on the industry you selected. You can design and customize your logo however you see fit, by considering the font size, colour sets and variations and option of adding different graphics to create your own personal logo. Once you’ve decided on a logo, it is important to do a logo design trademark search to make sure that your business logo is not already used by another business, you can do this search through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) . This search will determine whether your logo is unique and 100% safe to use in your business environment.The benefits of TRUiC’s logo makerThe fact that TRUiC’s new logo marker is so quick and easy to use, and free of charge, makes it one of the best logo makers in the market today. What’s more, their online logo designs are unique in that they are based on icons and designs created by TRUiC’s designers, which are paired by graphics, fonts and styles. This ensures that no legal issues, regarding your logo, will plague your business. So once you make your logo and choose the logo design you love the most, you will be able to download and customize it further to suit the branding needs of your business. Whether you need a logo for your business cards, correspondences, billboards or other brandable items, TRUiC’s logo maker can provide it for you. You are also free to continue generating logo designs and download them, for free, if you want a variety of logo designs to choose from, or simply a second opinion. TRUiC’s logo maker can provide you with a multitude of high resolution logos, all free of charge. The logo maker does not require users to login, as they simply need to visit TRUiC’s site to start designing your logo. Creating your logo design through TRUiC’s logo makers is a simple, hassle-free experience, and an effective way to improve the branding of your business.About TRUiC: It is not only the free logo maker that is a part of its arsenal of free resources to assist startup companies, small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. As part of its resources, TRUiC has a variety of guides and tools to help aspiring entrepreneurs create their business idea, and form and maintain their business. It also provides business and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to get in touch with professional service providers (such as ZenBusiness and LegalZoom), who are vetted by TRUiC, to help business and entrepreneurs form their business and maintain it once it is up and running.TRUiC’s logo maker is but one of the many free resources that small business and startups can make use of, for more information on the different resources, you can visit TRUiC’s website to get the assistance you need, whether it is forming your first business or creating a business logo to better promote and brand your business product and services. The “ How to start a business ” guide is the result of years of combined research, focussed on doing business in the US.