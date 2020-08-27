Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, August 26, 2020

Main Posted on Aug 26, 2020 in Latest News

Department of Health: COVID-19 Activity Appears to be Stabilizing on O‘ahu While there are indications that infections in Honolulu are beginning to stabilize and even decrease slightly, health officials are expressing concerns about growing activity on Maui and Hawai‘i island. Hawai‘i island has 23 new cases today for a cumulative total of 243 since the start of the pandemic. Maui has eight (8) additional cases for a cumulative total of 311. Most of the newly reported cases are reported on O‘ahu with 245 today for a cumulative total of 6,626.

Hawai‘i’s coronavirus death toll reached 51 today, with the Dept. of Health reporting two additional deaths. Both are O‘ahu men who were in the hospital and had underlying health conditions. One of the men was in the 50 to 59-year-old age group, and the other was in the 60 to 69-year-old group.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson extended statewide condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to pass from COVID-19. “The tragic loss of our loved ones and our neighbors is devastating and sadly, more deaths are expected as our case numbers continue to be high. We can work together to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by consistently practicing the 3W’s (wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your mask), and abiding by all State and County restrictions currently in place. We all can do our part to get the infection rate across Hawai‘i back under control,” he said.

Commenting on the increasing activity on the two Neighbor Islands, State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said, “Along with our county partners, we are closely monitoring these trends. We have concerns that ongoing gatherings, especially with inconsistent mask use or distancing, are contributing.” On Hawai‘i island two recent large gatherings are of particular concern: a beach gathering and a large funeral. Social media videos from the funeral showed people not physically distancing or wearing masks. More than 500 tests have been reportedly administered to people who attended the funeral with additional testing planned.

Read more: https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/latest-news/hawaii-covid-19-joint-information-center-news-release-two-more-deaths-activity-possibly-stabilizing-on-oahu-concerns-about-increasing-activity-on-maui-and-hawaii-island-august-26-2020/

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 26, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 245 6,626++ Hawai‘i 23 243 Maui 8 308 Kaua‘i 0 56 Moloka‘i 0 3 Lana‘i 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 24 Total Cases 277 7,260 Deaths 2 51

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Hospitalization count as of 8/25/20 at 5:30 pm: 10-Hawai‘i,30-Maui, 251-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 2,518 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 185,675** 7,260 178,391

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **24 test results were inconclusive

https://hawaiicovid19.com/

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Information on Isolation and Quarantine The City and County of Honolulu and DOH are working hard to offer more robust voluntary isolation and quarantine support to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and close contacts of confirmed cases, when doing so in their own home is not possible. All services are completely optional and offered by DOH on a case-by-case basis when individuals identify challenges that may prevent them from safely quarantining or isolating. Assistance may include home delivery of food or essential items to people who do not have another way to get supplies. In some cases, individuals may be offered a hotel room or other alternate accommodation when they cannot safely isolate or quarantine away from other household members. The decisions to use assistance offered or relocate to a hotel is completely voluntary and up to each individual.

First Day of Surge Testing on O‘ahu Today, is the first day of “surge testing” on O‘ahu where federal, state and county partners hope to test 5,000 people each day over the next 14 days. This testing is free of charge and pain free as U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green demonstrate in this video: https://vimeo.com/451663548

For more information & to make a reservation: www.doIneedacovid19test.com

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency: HI-EMA Introduces Kokua Offers Portal HI-EMA has created a new portal for businesses, organizations, and residents to offer resources to the community to help Hawai’i respond to the current or future needs of this ongoing pandemic. The Kokua Offers portal replaces the Governor’s [email protected] email address, which resulted in 473 companies, organizations, and residents offering COVID-specific support resources, as well as unique ideas which were adopted. HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers said, “Kokua Offers is HI-EMA’s way of helping connect our communities to enable them to help each other during this unprecedented pandemic. It’s a more convenient way for our organization to engage our residents to aid others as the COVID-19 case numbers continue to mount.” Link to the Kokua Offers portal: http://kokuaoffers.hawaii.gov

Federal Team Arrives to Aid Local Efforts in Fight Against COVID-19 A COVID-19 Response Assistance Field Team (CRAFT) arrived in Honolulu Monday, to help the State in its efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. CRAFT typically visits emerging hotspots nationwide to listen, learn, and support local and state efforts in its fight against COVID-19. They help to identify root causes at the community level, identify lessons learned, and help implement those plans. Some of the things they’ll be working on include; school re-opening plans, collaboration and coordination with community-based organizations, current community mitigation strategies, and testing strategies. CRAFT has already met with HI-EMA, DOH, and will reach out to county mayors and emergency management directors in the coming days.

Website Launched to Provide PPE to Qualifying Organizations HI-EMA has launched a website for independent medical and dental practices, small groups, small hospitals, small businesses, and non-profits to obtain free PPE. There are 12 items available and there is a prioritization list of which organizations have access to which supplies and how many. While it takes 2-3 months to receive bulk orders, each organization will be sent supplies that are already on island while they wait for what they ordered. HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers said, “This website will enhance HI-EMA’s ability to provide more help to the community as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise and hospitals struggle to avoid surge capacity. From an emergency management perspective, we are rising to the challenge of supporting our medical facilities, small businesses, and non-profits with the essential protective equipment they need to stay safe during these unprecedented times.”

Each organization shall register, attest to qualification requirements, provide Hawaii-specific license numbers and the size of their staff and customers. Once they are confirmed to be a Hawai’i organization that qualifies, they will be provided access to the ordering website. To access the site: https://hawaii-medical-alliance.myshopify.com/

University of Hawai‘i: COVID-19 Webinar A webinar on COVID-19 will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. to talk about vaccine development, antibody testing, training contact tracers, and more. The webinar is sponsored by the Hawai‘i Immunization Coalition, Hawai‘i Pacific Health, and UH Manoa Dept. of Tropical Medicine, Medical Microbiology, and Pharmacology. Participants including physicians, nurses, and social workers who attend the webinar – can receive up to one professional development credit hour. To register for the webinar: https://forms.gle/fmvs6zGyQuKxbVLcA

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: 2,118 Passengers Arrive on Monday On Monday, a total of 2,118 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 516 visitors and 831 returning residents. There was a total of 29 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 9 21 134 6 170 Transit 107 107 Military 118 118 Exempt 209 209 Relocate to Hawai‘i 7 17 143 167 Returning Resident 46 74 617 94 831 Visitor 36 52 418 10 516 GRAND TOTAL 98 164 1,746 110 2,118 Flights 2 3 23 1 29

http://hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5100/082520-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

*Note: The data presented in this DND is a day behind, and shows information for Monday’s flights

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

Helpful Resources

To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Non-emergency line (808) 935-3311

City & County of HonoluluInterisland passengers arriving on Oahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine.

To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]