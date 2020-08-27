Announcing the Launch of the Highly Anticipated Twin Tooth Fairies Sonic Musical Toothbrush

The Twin Tooth Fairies Sonic Musical Toothbrush is the first product based on Marianne Murphy’s bestseller ‘The Twin Tooth Fairies.’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, August 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Marianne Murphy is pleased to announce the launch of The Twin Tooth Fairies Sonic Musical Toothbrush, a fun toothbrush for children based on her book The Twin Tooth Fairies released in 2018. Available in hardcover, paperback and Kindle editions, this delightful story can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.com.The Twin Tooth Fairies brand was created to share the importance of good oral hygiene and increase children’s interest in brushing their teeth by tapping into their childlike sense of wonder. The book has been highly acclaimed by children, parents and teachers alike for being fun and easy to read, as well as informative. Children are also entranced by the beautiful illustrations that accompany the story.The story revolves around twin boys who were born in the land of tooth fairies. Playful as children, the twins choose separate paths as they get older – one choosing to be a good fairy who rewards children for having healthy teeth, and the other becoming the Dark Fairy who brings cavities to children that don’t brush their teeth.“It’s both magical and educational at the same time,” says author Marianne Murphy. “The whole purpose is to revolutionize the myth of the tooth fairy and get kids into the habit of good oral hygiene at an early age.”The Twin Tooth Fairies first magical toothbrush product has been in the works for a while, with many families excited to see its long-awaited release. Attractively designed to reflect the original Twin Tooth Fairies’ characters, the toothbrush has a number of features and benefits:The sonic toothbrush emits 22K-30K pulses per minuteIt offers two modes: gentle and cleaningA 2-minute song timer is incorporatedIncludes a handle, two brush heads, stickers and a USB chargerWaterproof designOne year warrantyThe Twin Tooth Fairies Sonic Musical Toothbrush is being launched on August 28th, 2020, and can be ordered from https://www.walmart.com or https://www.shopify.com For more information, visit the Twin Tooth Fairies website at https://thetwintoothfairies.com/