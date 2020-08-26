Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by First Illinois Bancorp, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by First Illinois Bancorp, Inc., East St. Louis, Illinois, to acquire Rockwood Bancshares, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary state nonmember bank, Rockwood Bank, both of Eureka, Missouri.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

