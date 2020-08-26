Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by First Illinois Bancorp, Inc.

August 26, 2020

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by First Illinois Bancorp, Inc.

For release at 5:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by First Illinois Bancorp, Inc., East St. Louis, Illinois, to acquire Rockwood Bancshares, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary state nonmember bank, Rockwood Bank, both of Eureka, Missouri.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

