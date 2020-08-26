Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Irving Resources Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 26, 2020 at which:

  • the incumbent directors of the Company standing for re-election, being Akiko Levinson, Quinton Hennigh, Kevin Box, Douglas Buchanan and Haruo Harada, were all re-elected as directors of Irving for the coming year;
  • the adoption of new articles of the Company was approved; and
  • Davidson & Company, the incumbent auditors of the Company, were re-appointed auditors of Irving for the coming year.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website:  www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact: 
Tel: (604) 682-3234    Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234    Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com

