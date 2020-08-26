Zenith Announces Extension of its Filing Calendar Based on Continuous Disclosure Exemption

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Capital Corp. (“Zenith” or the “Company”) today announces that it intends to rely on blanket exemptions issued by provincial securities commissions due to the COVID-19 outbreak that permit the Company to extend the filing deadline of certain continuous disclosure documents for a period of up to 45 days.

The Company intends to rely on the exemptive relief to extend the date of filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020 and related management's discussion and analysis pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

Zenith expects to rely on the exemption to file the Annual Filings on or before October 12, 2020, and notes that management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

The Company confirms there have been no undisclosed material business developments since the filing on March 30, 2020 of the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended January 31, 2020 that have not been otherwise disclosed by Zenith by way of news release.

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) and Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations & Communications

Zenith Epigenetics

Phone: 587-390-7865

Email: info@zenithepigenetics.com

Website: www.zenithepigenetics.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the Company’s intention to rely on provincial securities regulator blanket exemptions that permit the Company to extend the filing deadline of certain continuous disclosure documents for a period of up to 45 days and the Company’s intention to file its Annual Filings on or before October 12, 2020. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Zenith disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.