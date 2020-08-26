Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HIEMA NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI’I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY INTRODUCES KOKUA OFFERS PORTAL

Posted on Aug 26, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) has created a portal for businesses, organization and residents to offer resources to the community to help Hawai’i respond to the current or future needs of this ongoing pandemic.

The Kokua Offers portal (http://kokuaoffers.hawaii.gov) replaces the Governor’s successful [email protected] email address, which resulted in 473 companies, organizations, and Hawai’i resident offers of COVID-specific support resources, as well as unique ideas, some of which were adopted.

The resilience of our community is based in the spirit of helping one another in times of need. COVID-19, like other larger disasters that have recently impacted the State, has presented us an opportunity to solve problems with many hands and resources.

“Kokua Offers is HI-EMA’s way of helping connect our communities to enable them to help each other during this unprecedented pandemic,” said HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers. “It’s a more convenient way for our organization to engage our residents to aid others as the COVID-19 case numbers continue to mount.”

# # #

