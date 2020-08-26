STARBUCKS PROVIDES $83,000 GRANT TO NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO HELP ALLEVIATE HUNGER

Grant will support mobile food pantry programs across NTFB 13-county service area

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is pleased to announce it has received a $83,000 grant from Starbucks to help alleviate hunger across the 13 counties served by the NTFB. Funds will support NTFB’s mobile pantry program that will provide meals to families and individuals in need.

The Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry program has evolved into the cornerstone of NTFB’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. These pandemic distributions allow the Food Bank to bring critical food to areas of high need. From the onset of the pandemic to date, the Food Bank has held more than 160 distributions and have served almost 300,000 people.

“At least one in 5 people in North Texas struggle with hunger,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “With the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we fully expect that number to grow. Our team is so proud to partner with Starbucks and Feeding America® to ensure that people who struggle with hunger have access to nutritious meals. This grant exemplifies what we can accomplish when we work together.”

“Our local communities need our support now more than ever, and Starbucks is committed to doing our part to help alleviate hunger in the U.S.,” says Jane Maly, social impact manager at Starbucks. “Our investment in Central Texas Food Bank’s innovative mobile food pantry program goes beyond our food donation partnership to reach even more families in need closer to where they live.”

Starbucks is increasing its commitment to ending hunger by investing in Feeding America programs and member food banks across the U.S. This summer, the company has re-invested $1 million to support mobile food pantry programs for 13 food banks across the United States, including the North Texas Food Bank, as part of its efforts to help alleviate hunger. The company has also donated 27 million meals since 2016 through its U.S. FoodShare program, and is expanding hunger-related donation programs to additional countries around the world.

At the NTFB, our vision is to create a hunger-free, healthy North Texas and we will achieve this by providing access to nutritious foods. We know that the needs will continue to grow in the coming weeks and months, but thanks to a caring community, and partners like Starbucks, we are equipped to help meet the need for these hungry neighbors.

For more information, please visit ntfb.org

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to more than 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

ABOUT STARBUCKS

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at https://stories.starbucks.com/ and www.Starbucks.com.

Anna Kurian North Texas Food Bank 2147246565 annak@ntfb.org