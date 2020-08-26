Segway-Ninebot Celebrates the Completion of the First-Ever TransAmerica Electric Scooter Ride

The Company Holds Press Event to Commemorate Moment in History

/EIN News/ -- FLORENCE, OR, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic service industries, held an event on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Florence, OR to celebrate the completion of the TransAmerica Trail by way of the Ninebot KickScooter MAX, powered by Segway.

The undertakers of this 4,000-mile cross-country journey, Graham Pollard, Brandon Bedford, and Christian Boyle (The Scooter Crossing team) began the trail in Yorktown, VA on June 25, 2020. After two months of conquering the open road on the MAX, the trio finally concluded their scooter expedition on August 25, 2020, in Florence, OR. The young adventurers embarked on this epic, cross-country expedition with the goal of raising funds for Coronavirus relief for William Lawrence Camp, a local camp Pollard attended when he was young and then returned to as a camp counselor. Summer 2020 marks the first summer in the camp’s history that they were unable to remain open due to COVID-19.

To celebrate this great adventure, Segway-Ninebot held a live press conference with The Scooter Crossing team today at 10:30 am PST (1:30 pm EST) via their official Instagram account, @segwayinc. Alex Huang, Senior Vice President and President of the Global Sales Management Group of Segway-Ninebot greeted The Scooter Crossing team with a warm welcome. Followed by a brief speech from Alex Huang, he presented The Scooter Crossing team with an award plaque and the team signed one of the Ninebot KickScooter Max which will be kept at Segway Headquarters. In exchange for the MAX that completed this grand cross-country journey, one newly released Ninebot KickScooter G30LP was gifted to Graham Pollard during the event.

When asked how he felt having crossed the finish line, Pollard mentions, "Now that we have finished I am beyond thrilled about the journey we completed. I built a lot of character, had some once in a lifetime experiences, and met some amazing people along the way. Above all else, I am stoked to have proven that the Ninebot KickScooter Max is capable of making it across the country, and to become the first person to have completed such a challenge!"

Segway also hosted a live stream Q&A session with viewers who have been following Graham’s journey along the way. The Scooter Crossing shared some behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the road, giving insight as to what it is like to travel 4,000 miles on a scooter. One of the most memorable stories that they shared during the live stream is when the Ninebot KickScooter Max’s tire was punctured by a nail, however, after simply removing the nail from the tire, the scooter was able to hit the road with no compromises on its reliability. Graham Pollard, a member of The Scooter Crossing team stated “I was surprised by the durability of the scooter, being on the toughest of the terrains, it is still in tip-top shape after having traveled all throughout the country.”

Alex Huang states, “We are amazed at what the Scooter Crossing team has achieved and we are deeply inspired by their adventurous spirit which lies in symphony with the Segway-Ninebot brand. This Journey is also a testament to the durability of our popular model Ninebot KickScooter MAX, powered by Segway, which has now become the first electric kickscooter to cross America.”

After the Q&A, the Segway-Ninebot team unveiled and provided a little sneak peek at a brand-new product that plans to hit the U.S. market Q4 this year, the Ninebot eMoped C, powered by Segway. With a top speed of 15.5 mph and a range of 46.6 miles, the eMoped C is an electric featuring vibrate colors, perfect for city commuting. The introduction of the Ninebot eMoped C with its extended range marks a significant strategic turning point for Segway-Ninebot as its expansion from mircomobility to the field of short-distance transportation solutions.

At the end of the event, a lucky live stream audience received a free Ninebot KickScooter MAX. To celebrate the success of the Scooter Across America, Segway-Ninebot is also doing a flash sale on its official e-commerce store (store.segawy.com) at 8:00 a.m. PST, August 27th with a limited quantity of 5 Ninbot KickScooter Max and 10 Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 offered at 50% off.

For more information, please find the press kit here.

# # #

About Segway-Ninebot.

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At Present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

Attachments

Jamie Peng Segway jamie.peng@segway.com