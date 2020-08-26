Prospect Reports June 2020 Financial Results, Declares 37th and 38th Consecutive $0.06 per Share Monthly Cash Distributions, and Announces 2.5% Increase in Net Asset Value per Share

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) today announced financial results for our fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2020.



FINANCIAL RESULTS

All amounts in $000’s except per share amounts (on weighted average basis for period numbers) Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020 Quarter Ended

March 31, 2020

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2019

Net Investment Income (“NII”) $ 58,273 $ 68,476 $

69,627

Interest as % of Total Investment Income 88.8 % 89.8 % 92.2 % NII per Share $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Net Income (Loss) $ 162,613 $ (185,699 ) $ 38,886 Net Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.44 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.11 Distributions to Shareholders $ 66,823 $ 66,192 $ 66,069 Distributions per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Since October 2017 NII per Share $ 2.19 $ 2.04 $ 1.47 Since October 2017 Distributions per Share $ 1.98 $ 1.80 $ 1.26 Since October 2017 NII Less Distributions per Share $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 NAV per Share at Period End $ 8.18 $ 7.98 $ 9.01 Net of Cash Debt to Equity Ratio 69.6 % 74.1 % 70.0 % Net of Cash Asset Coverage of Debt Ratio 244 % 236 % 246 % Unsecured Debt as % of Total Debt 89.1 % 92.5 % 93.1 % Unsecured and Non-Recourse Debt as % of Total Debt 100 % 100 % 100 %





All amounts in $000’s except per share amounts Year Ended

June 30, 2020

Year Ended

June 30, 2019

NII $ 265,694 $ 312,859 NII per Share $ 0.72 $ 0.85 Net (Loss) Income $ (16,224 ) $ 144,487 Net (Loss) Income per Share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.39 Distributions to Shareholders $ 265,277 $ 263,624 Distributions per Share $ 0.72 $ 0.72 NII / Distributions to Shareholders 100 % 119 %

CASH SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION

Prospect is declaring shareholder distributions as follows:

Monthly Cash Shareholder Distribution Record Date Payment Date Amount ($ per share) September 2020 9/30/2020 10/22/2020 $0.0600 October 2020 10/30/2020 11/19/2020 $0.0600

These monthly cash distributions represent the 37th and 38th consecutive $0.06 per share distributions.

Prospect expects to declare November 2020, December 2020, and January 2021 distributions in November 2020.

Based on the declarations above, Prospect’s closing stock price of $5.17 at August 25, 2020 delivers to shareholders an annualized distribution yield of 13.9%.

Taking into account past distributions and our current share count for declared distributions, Prospect since inception through our October 2020 distribution will have distributed $18.24 per share to original shareholders, aggregating over $3.16 billion in cumulative distributions to all shareholders.

Since October 2017, our NII per share has aggregated $2.19 while our shareholder distributions per share have aggregated $1.98, resulting in our NII exceeding distributions during this period by $0.21 per share.

Initiatives focused on enhancing accretive NII per share growth include (1) our recently announced $1 billion targeted perpetual preferred equity program, (2) a greater utilization of our cost efficient revolving credit facility (with an incremental cost of approximately 1.4% at today’s one month Libor), and (3) increased originations in senior secured debt and selected equity investments to deliver targeted risk-adjusted yields and total returns as we deploy available capital from our current underleveraged balance sheet.

INSIDER PURCHASES

During the month of March 2020, our senior management team made open market purchases of $138 million of Prospect shares. Senior management and employee insider ownership is now over 27% of shares outstanding.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

All amounts in $000’s except per unit amounts As of As of As of June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Total Investments (at fair value) $ 5,232,328 $ 5,144,542 $ 5,653,553 Number of Portfolio Companies 121 121 135 % Controlled Investments (at fair value) 43.2 % 43.0 % 43.8 % Secured First Lien

46.9 % 44.8 % 43.9 % Other Senior Secured Debt 24.4 % 23.6 % 23.5 % Subordinated Structured Notes 13.5 % 13.7 % 15.1 % Unsecured and Other Debt 1.0 % 0.9 % 1.4 % Equity Investments 14.2 % 17.0 % 16.1 % Mix of Investments with Underlying Collateral Security 84.8 % 82.1 % 83.3 % Annualized Current Yield – All Investments 9.7 % 10.1 % 10.6 % Annualized Current Yield – Performing Interest Bearing Investments 11.4 % 12.4 % 13.1 % Top Industry Concentration(1) 15.2 % 14.7 % 14.6 % Retail Industry Concentration(1) 0 % 0 % 0 % Energy Industry Concentration(1) 1.6 % 1.7 % 2.7 % Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Concentration(1) 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.7 % Non-Accrual Loans as % of Total Assets (2) 0.9 % 1.6 % 2.9 % Weighted Average Portfolio Net Leverage(3) 4.51x

4.63x

4.67x

Weighted Average Portfolio EBITDA(3) $ 71,970 $ 72,281 $ 60,669

(1) Excluding our underlying industry-diversified structured credit portfolio.

(2) Calculated at fair value.

(3) For additional disclosure see “Weighted Average Portfolio EBITDA and Net Leverage” at the end of this release.

During the June 2020 and March 2020 quarters, our investment origination and repayment activity was as follows:

All amounts in $000’s Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total Originations

$ 36,563 $ 402,370 Real Estate 52.8 % 0.0 % Agented Sponsor Debt 35.8 % 62.6 % Non-Agented Debt 0.0 % 27.3 % Rated Secured Structured Notes 2.9 % 8.8 % Corporate Yield Buyouts 8.5 % 1.3 % Total Repayments $ 64,110 $ 266,510 Originations, Net of Repayments $ (27,547 ) $ 135,860

Note: “Agented” debt refers to non-control debt investments where Prospect acts as the administrative agent or similar role, while “Non-agented” debt refers to non-control debt investments where Prospect has no such role. “Sponsor” refers to third-party institutional ownership.

We have invested in structured credit investments benefiting from individual standalone financings non-recourse to Prospect with our risk limited in each case to our net investment. At June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, our subordinated structured note portfolio at fair value consisted of the following:

All amounts in $000’s except per unit amounts As of As of June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total Subordinated Structured Notes

$ 708,961 $ 704,403 # of Investments 39 39 TTM Average Cash Yield(1)(2) 17.4 % 18.3 % Annualized Cash Yield(1)(2) 13.0 % 18.1 % Annualized GAAP Yield on Fair Value(1)(2) 12.5 % 15.0 % Annualized GAAP Yield on Amortized Cost(2)(3) 8.1 % 9.7 % Cumulative Cash Distributions $ 1,211,395 $ 1,188,308 % of Original Investment 86.6 % 84.9 % # of Underlying Collateral Loans 1,658 1,683 Total Asset Base of Underlying Portfolio $ 17,530,303 $ 17,810,722 Prospect TTM Default Rate 1.46 % 0.91 % Broadly Syndicated Market TTM Default Rate 3.23 % 1.84 % Prospect Default Rate Outperformance vs. Market 1.77 % 0.93 %

(1) Calculation based on fair value.

(2) Excludes investments being redeemed.

(3) Calculation based on amortized cost.

To date, including called investments being liquidated, we have exited nine subordinated structured notes totaling $263.4 million with an expected pooled average realized IRR of 16.7% and cash on cash multiple of 1.48 times.

Since December 31, 2017 through today, 27 of our structured credit investments have completed multi-year extensions of their reinvestment periods (typically at reduced liability spreads and with increased weighted average life asset benefits). We believe further long-term optionality upside exists in our structured credit portfolio through additional refinancings and reinvestment period extensions.

To date during the September 2020 quarter, we have completed new and follow-on investments as follows:

All amounts in $000’s Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Total Originations

$ 109,875 Agented Sponsor Debt 43.9 % Non-Agented Debt 22.7 % Rated Secured Structured Notes 20.0 % Real Estate 13.4 % Total Repayments $ 64,110 Originations, Net of Repayments $ 45,765

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Our laddered funding profile includes a revolving credit facility (with 30 lenders), program notes, listed baby bonds, institutional bonds, and convertible bonds. We have retired upcoming maturities, including a recent retirement in April 2020, and as of today have zero debt maturing until July 2022. On September 9, 2019, we completed an amendment of our existing revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) for Prospect Capital Funding, extending the term 5.0 years from such date. Pricing for amounts drawn under the Facility is one-month Libor plus 2.20%.

The combined amount of our balance sheet cash and undrawn revolving credit facility commitments currently stands at approximately $498 million. Our total unfunded eligible commitments to non-control portfolio companies totals approximately $24 million.

All amounts in $000’s As of

June 30, 2020 As of

March 31, 2020 As of

June 30, 2019 Net of Cash Debt to Equity Ratio 69.6 % 74.1 % 70.0 % % of Interest-Bearing Assets at Floating Rates 85.9 % 86.1 % 87.4 % % of Liabilities at Fixed Rates 89.1 % 92.5 % 93.1 % % of Floating Loans with LIBOR Floors 85.2 % 90.1 % 84.9 % Weighted Average LIBOR Floor 1.67 % 1.55 % 1.73 % Unencumbered Assets $ 3,772,478 $ 3,561,643 $ 4,121,775 % of Total Assets 71.2 % 68.3 % 71.1 %

The below table summarizes our June 2020 quarter term debt issuance and repurchase/repayment activity:



All amounts in $000’s Principal Rate Maturity Debt Issuances

Prospect Capital InterNotes® $9,054 5.00% - 6.00% April 15, 2025 - July 15, 2030 Debt Repurchases/Repayments 2020 Notes $127,711 4.75% April 2020 Prospect Capital InterNotes® $1,384 4.50% - 6.63% May 2025 - October 2043

$1.0775 billion of Facility commitments have closed to date with 30 lenders. An accordion feature allows the Facility, at Prospect's discretion, to accept up to $1.5 billion of commitments. The Facility matures September 9, 2024. The Facility includes a revolving period that extends through September 9, 2023, followed by an additional one-year amortization period, with distributions allowed to Prospect after the completion of the revolving period.

On November 7, 2019, we commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $50.0 million of our convertible notes that mature in July 2022 (“2022 Notes”). On December 7, 2019, $13.4 million was validly tendered and accepted, representing 4.4% of the outstanding notes. On December 23, 2019, we commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $25.0 million of the 2022 Notes. On January 22, 2020, $1.3 million was validly tendered and accepted, representing 0.5% of the outstanding notes. We repurchased an additional $32.6 million of the 2022 Notes during the March 2020 quarter. On July 23, 2020, we commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $100.0 million of the 2022 Notes during the September 2020 quarter. On August 20, 2020, $29.4 million was validly tendered and accepted, representing 11.4% of the outstanding notes.

On March 20, 2020, we commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $234.4 million of our unsecured notes that mature in June 2024 (“2024 Notes”). On March 31, 2020, $655 thousand was validly tendered and accepted.

We currently have eight separate unsecured debt issuances aggregating $1.9 billion outstanding, not including our program notes, with laddered maturities extending to June 2029. At June 30, 2020, $680.2 million of program notes were outstanding with laddered maturities through October 2043.

On August 3, 2020, we launched a $1 billion 5.50% perpetual preferred stock offering. Prospect expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to maintain and enhance balance sheet liquidity, including repaying our credit facility and purchasing high quality short-term debt instruments, and to make long-term investments in accordance with its investment objective. The preferred stock provides Prospect with a diversified source of accretive fixed-rate capital without creating maturity risk due to the perpetual term.

Prospect holds investment grade company ratings from Standard & Poor’s (BBB-), Moody’s (Baa3), Kroll (BBB-), and Egan-Jones (BBB). Maintaining our investment grade ratings with prudent asset, liability, and risk management is an important objective for Prospect.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

We have adopted a dividend reinvestment plan (also known as a “DRIP”) that provides for reinvestment of our distributions on behalf of our shareholders, unless a shareholder elects to receive cash. On April 17, 2020, our board of directors approved amendments to the Company’s DRIP, effective May 21, 2020. These amendments principally provide for the number of newly-issued shares pursuant to the DRIP to be determined by dividing (i) the total dollar amount of the distribution payable by (ii) 95% of the closing market price per share of our stock on the valuation date of the distribution (providing a 5% discount to the market price of our common stock), a benefit to shareholders who participate.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Shares held with a broker or financial institution

Many shareholders have been automatically “opted out” of our DRIP by their brokers. Even if you have elected to automatically reinvest your PSEC stock with your broker, your broker may have “opted out” of our DRIP (which utilizes DTC’s dividend reinvestment service), and you may therefore not be receiving the 5% pricing discount. Shareholders interested in participating in our DRIP to receive the 5% discount should contact their brokers to make sure each such DRIP participation election has been made through DTC. In making such DRIP election, each shareholder should specify to one’s broker the desire to participate in the "Prospect Capital Corporation DRIP through DTC" that issues shares based on 95% of the market price (a 5% discount to the market price) and not the broker's own "synthetic DRIP” plan (if any) that offers no such discount. Each shareholder should not assume one’s broker will automatically place such shareholder in our DRIP through DTC. Each shareholder will need to make this election proactively with one’s broker or risk not receiving the 5% discount. Each shareholder may also consult with a representative of such shareholder’s broker to request that the number of shares the shareholder wishes to enroll in our DRIP be re-registered by the broker in the shareholder’s own name as record owner in order to participate directly in our DRIP.

Shares registered directly with our transfer agent

If a shareholder holds shares registered in the shareholder’s own name with our transfer agent (less than 0.1% of our shareholders hold shares this way) and wants to make a change to how the shareholder receives dividends, please contact our plan administrator, American Stock Transfer and Trust Company LLC by calling (888) 888-0313 or by mailing American Stock Transfer and Trust Company LLC, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11219.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Prospect will host an earnings call on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. Eastern Time. Dial 888-338-7333. For a replay prior to September 28, 2020 visit www.prospectstreet.com or call 877-344-7529 with passcode 10147561.

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Audited) (Audited) Assets Investments at fair value: Control investments (amortized cost of $2,286,725 and $2,385,806, respectively) $ 2,259,292 $ 2,475,924 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $163,484 and $177,616, respectively) 187,537 76,682 Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $3,332,509 and $3,368,880, respectively) 2,785,499 3,100,947 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $5,782,718 and $5,932,302, respectively) 5,232,328 5,653,553 Cash 44,561 107,098 Receivables for: Interest, net 11,712 26,504 Other 106 3,326 Deferred financing costs on Revolving Credit Facility 9,145 8,529 Prepaid expenses 1,248 1,053 Due from broker 1,063 — Total Assets 5,300,163 5,800,063 Liabilities Revolving Credit Facility 237,536 167,000 Public Notes (less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $12,802 and $13,826, respectively) 782,106 780,548 Prospect Capital InterNotes® (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $11,613 and $12,349, respectively) 667,427 695,350 Convertible Notes (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $8,892 and $13,867, respectively) 450,598 739,997 Due to Prospect Capital Management 42,481 46,525 Interest payable 29,066 34,104 Dividends payable 22,412 22,028 Due to Prospect Administration 7,000 1,885 Accrued expenses 3,648 5,414 Due to broker 1 — Other liabilities 2,027 937 Total Liabilities 2,244,302 2,493,788 Commitments and Contingencies Net Assets $ 3,055,861 $ 3,306,275 Components of Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (1,000,000,000 common shares authorized; 373,538,499 and 367,131,025 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 374 $ 367 Paid-in capital in excess of par 4,070,874 4,039,872 Total distributable earnings (loss) (1,015,387 ) (733,964 ) Net Assets $ 3,055,861 $ 3,306,275 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 8.18 $ 9.01

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment Income Interest income: Control investments $ 48,647 $ 50,006 $ 200,948 $ 211,212 Affiliate investments 7,324 312 12,649 943 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 50,901 66,963 229,963 271,907 Structured credit securities 22,083 34,323 110,816 140,054 Total interest income 128,955 151,604 554,376 624,116 Dividend income: Control investments 1,000 2,850 10,335 34,127 Affiliate investments — — — 659 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 104 462 1,109 1,243 Total dividend income 1,104 3,312 11,444 36,029 Other income: Control investments 13,299 6,680 47,311 36,011 Affiliate investments 37 — 38 — Non-control/non-affiliate investments 1,834 2,757 10,361 7,611 Total other income 15,170 9,437 57,710 43,622 Total Investment Income 145,229 164,353 623,530 703,767 Operating Expenses Base management fee 26,279 29,149 108,910 121,833 Income incentive fee 16,202 17,407 68,057 78,215 Interest and credit facility expenses 34,765 39,721 148,368 157,231 Allocation of overhead from Prospect Administration 4,646 3,746 18,247 14,837 Audit, compliance and tax related fees 1,299 1,552 4,028 5,014 Directors’ fees 115 116 453 457 Other general and administrative expenses 1,316 3,035 9,773 13,321 Total Operating Expenses 86,956 94,726 357,836 390,908 Net Investment Income 58,273 69,627 265,694 312,859 Net Realized and Net Change in Unrealized (Losses) Gains from Investments Net realized gains (losses) Control investments — — — 14,309 Affiliate investments (7,311 ) — — Non-control/non-affiliate investments — 1,167 (7,574 ) 375 Net realized gains (losses) (7,311 ) 1,167 (7,574 ) 14,684 Net change in unrealized (losses) gains Control investments 54,775 27,234 (117,552 ) 5,105 Affiliate investments 104,241 (11,699 ) 67,077 (35,449 ) Non-control/non-affiliate investments (47,310 ) (45,887 ) (221,167 ) (144,225 ) Net change in unrealized (losses) gains 111,706 (30,352 ) (271,642 ) (174,569 ) Net Realized and Net Change in Unrealized (Losses) Gains from Investments 104,395 (29,185 ) (279,216 ) (159,885 ) Net realized gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt (55 ) (1,556 ) (2,702 ) (8,487 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 162,613 $ 38,886 $ (16,224 ) $ 144,487 Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.44 $ 0.11 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.39 Dividends declared per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.72 )

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ROLLFORWARD OF NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

(in actual dollars)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Share Data Net asset value at beginning of period $ 7.98 $ 9.08 $ 9.01 $ 9.35 Net investment income(1) 0.16 0.19 0.72 0.85 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) (1) 0.28 (0.08 ) (0.76 ) (0.46 ) Net increase (decrease) from operations 0.44 0.11 (0.04 ) 0.39 Distributions of net investment income (0.18 ) (0.18 ) (0.72 ) (0.72 ) Common stock transactions(2) (0.05 ) — (3) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) Net asset value at end of period $ 8.18 (4) $ 9.01 $ 8.18 $ 9.01

(1) Per share data amount is based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period presented (except for dividends to shareholders which is based on actual rate per share).

(2) Common stock transactions include the effect of issuances and repurchases of common stock, if any.

(3) Amount is less than $0.01.

(4) Does not foot due to rounding.

WEIGHTED AVERAGE PORTFOLIO EBITDA AND NET LEVERAGE

Weighted Average Portfolio Net Leverage (“Portfolio Net Leverage”) and Weighted Average Portfolio EBITDA (“Portfolio EBITDA”) provide clarity into the underlying capital structure of our portfolio debt investments and the likelihood that our overall portfolio will make interest payments and repay principal.

Portfolio Net Leverage reflects the net leverage of each of our portfolio company debt investments, weighted based on the current debt principal outstanding of such investments. The net leverage for each portfolio company is calculated based on our investment in the capital structure of such portfolio company, with a maximum limit of 10.0x adjusted EBITDA. This calculation excludes debt subordinate to our position within the capital structure because our exposure to interest payment and principal repayment risk is limited beyond that point. Additionally, structured credit residual interests and equity investments, for which principal repayment is not fixed, are also not included in the calculation. The calculation does not exceed 10.0x adjusted EBITDA for any individual investment because 10.0x captures the highest level of risk to us. Portfolio Net Leverage provides us with some guidance as to our exposure to the interest payment and principal repayment risk of our overall debt portfolio. We monitor our Portfolio Net Leverage on a quarterly basis.

Portfolio EBITDA is used by Prospect to supplement Portfolio Net Leverage and generally indicates a portfolio company’s ability to make interest payments and repay principal. Portfolio EBITDA is calculated using the weighted average dollar amount EBITDA of each of our portfolio company debt investments. The calculation provides us with insight into profitability and scale of the portfolio companies within our overall debt investments.

These calculations include addbacks that are typically negotiated and documented in the applicable investment documents, including but not limited to transaction costs, share-based compensation, management fees, foreign currency translation adjustments and other nonrecurring transaction expenses.

Together, Portfolio Net Leverage and Portfolio EBITDA assist us in assessing the likelihood that we will timely receive interest and principal payments. However, these calculations are not meant to substitute for an analysis of our underlying portfolio company debt investments, but to supplement such analysis.

ABOUT PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

