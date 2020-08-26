Governor Abbott Adds 3 Counties To State Disaster Declaration in the Wake of Hurricane Laura.

August 26, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, previously issued proclamations certifying that then-Tropical Storm and now-Hurricane Laura posed a threat of imminent disaster, including widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life due to widespread flooding, storm surge, and damaging winds, in Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Bexar, Bowie, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Dallas, Fort Bend, Franklin, Galveston, Gregg, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Leon, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Panola, Polk, Red River, Refugio, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Willacy, and Wood counties; and

WHEREAS, Hurricane Laura continues to threaten Texas, and I hereby certify that those same conditions continue to exist in these counties and now also pose a threat of imminent disaster in additional counties in Texas;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend the aforementioned proclamations of August 23 and August 25, 2020, and declare a state of disaster in Camp, Ellis, and Tarrant counties.

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the code, any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 26th day of August, 2020.

Governor Greg Abbott

View the proclamation