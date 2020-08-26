Governor Abbott Suspends Certain Commercial Trucking Regulations Ahead Of Hurricane Laura Landfall

August 26, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today waived several regulations related to commercial vehicles to assist in Texas' response to Hurricane Laura. The suspensions include waiving certain size and weight permitting requirements, which will help expedite the delivery of food, water, equipment, medical supplies, and other resources to help communities impacted by the storm. These waivers were requested by and will be coordinated through the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

"These suspensions will accelerate the delivery of critical supplies to help ensure that communities in the path of Hurricane Laura have access to the resources they need to respond and recover," said Governor Abbott. "As Hurricane Laura heads towards Southeast Texas, Texans should continue to heed the guidance of their local officials and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Three types of regulations are suspended, subject to federal law and DMV safety limitations:

The oversize and overweight permitting requirements under Transportation Code, Chapters 621 through 623, as well as Title 43, Chapter 219 of the Texas Administrative Code, for all divisible and non-divisible vehicles and loads;

The International Registration Plan (IRP) vehicle registration under Transportation Code § 502.091 and 43 Tex. Admin. Code § 217.56, as long as the vehicle is registered in one of the 48 contiguous states of the United States; and

The 72-hour and 144-hour temporary registration permits under Transportation Code § 502.094 and 43 Tex. Admin. Code § 217.40(b)(3), as long as the vehicle is registered in one of the states of the United States.