I-229 To Close for 26th Street Construction

For Immediate Release: Friday, August 21, 2020 Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Interstate 229 will be closed between the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits next week for continued construction on the 26th Street bridge.

Northbound I-229 will be closed on Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-229 will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The interstate closure is need for crews to remove the existing bridge deck over the driving lanes of I-229 on the 26th Street bridge. Traffic will be diverted off I-229 at the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits.

The new structure at the 26th Street exit is part of the $36.5 million project being completed on I-229 & 26th Street.

Completion date for this project is Nov. 13, 2020.

The prime contractor on this is D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

  

