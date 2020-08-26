Why You Should Learn to Fly - Flight Instructor Dr. Jeffrey Sack Discusses the Benefits of Flying
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thought of hopping in a plane and escaping to far off lands and new cities is an exciting one - especially when many of us are stuck indoors due to COVID-19. For pilots who fly recreationally, it’s more than just a dream. And there are several mental and physical benefits that come with the freedom that learning to fly can offer. Dr. Jeffrey Sack explains.
Dr. Jeffrey Sack specializes in cardiovascular diseases and their treatments, but he is also an avid recreational pilot and a flight instructor. He owns and operates one of less than a dozen companies in the U.S. that is able to certify pilots moving from piston to jet aircraft.
Dr. Jeffrey Sack Says Flying Can Improve Your Focus
“Learning how to fly a plane requires a tremendous amount of attention and focus,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack. “There are so many steps required to get you in the air, to stay on course, and to land the plane. You have to memorize all of the controls, be able to read them, and be able to respond to those readings in a split second.”
The multitasking required to fly an airplane smoothly and safely helps train mental acuity which can translate into your daily professional or academic responsibilities.
You Must Understand Basic Physiology To Fly Explains Dr. Jeffrey Sack
“The FAA requires that all pilots be able to recognize any physical signs or symptoms that could affect their performance or their passengers’ safety,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack. “You have to recognize the signs of altitude sickness, fatigue, and motion sickness among others and be able to treat them - or at least accurately gauge how and where you can land to seek treatment.”
In addition to bodily ailments, pilots also often experience optical illusions and hallucinations brought on by staring at nothing but sky and clouds. “Your brain sees all that white space and it tries to fill in something stimulating for you to look at,” explains Dr. Jeffrey Sack. “You have to learn to recognize when your mind is playing tricks on you.”
Flying Helps Encourage Physical Fitness Says Dr. Jeffrey Sack
Flying is also physically demanding and captains must pass a physical exam once every six months while commercial pilots are examined once a year. Staying fit helps keep the mind and reflexes sharp as well as counteracting any issues caused by the relatively sedentary position of flying a plane.
“There’s nothing like flying - it’s a life-changing experience. Once you’ve mastered it, you’ll be amazed at how it informs every other area of your life,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack.
Caroline Hunter
Dr. Jeffrey Sack specializes in cardiovascular diseases and their treatments, but he is also an avid recreational pilot and a flight instructor. He owns and operates one of less than a dozen companies in the U.S. that is able to certify pilots moving from piston to jet aircraft.
Dr. Jeffrey Sack Says Flying Can Improve Your Focus
“Learning how to fly a plane requires a tremendous amount of attention and focus,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack. “There are so many steps required to get you in the air, to stay on course, and to land the plane. You have to memorize all of the controls, be able to read them, and be able to respond to those readings in a split second.”
The multitasking required to fly an airplane smoothly and safely helps train mental acuity which can translate into your daily professional or academic responsibilities.
You Must Understand Basic Physiology To Fly Explains Dr. Jeffrey Sack
“The FAA requires that all pilots be able to recognize any physical signs or symptoms that could affect their performance or their passengers’ safety,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack. “You have to recognize the signs of altitude sickness, fatigue, and motion sickness among others and be able to treat them - or at least accurately gauge how and where you can land to seek treatment.”
In addition to bodily ailments, pilots also often experience optical illusions and hallucinations brought on by staring at nothing but sky and clouds. “Your brain sees all that white space and it tries to fill in something stimulating for you to look at,” explains Dr. Jeffrey Sack. “You have to learn to recognize when your mind is playing tricks on you.”
Flying Helps Encourage Physical Fitness Says Dr. Jeffrey Sack
Flying is also physically demanding and captains must pass a physical exam once every six months while commercial pilots are examined once a year. Staying fit helps keep the mind and reflexes sharp as well as counteracting any issues caused by the relatively sedentary position of flying a plane.
“There’s nothing like flying - it’s a life-changing experience. Once you’ve mastered it, you’ll be amazed at how it informs every other area of your life,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sack.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here