When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 26, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 26, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared soy and anchovies Company Name: Schaws Sauce Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sweet and Sassy Barbecue and Basting Sauce & Sweet with Heat Barbecue and Basting Sauce

Company Announcement

Schaws Sauce of Iron River, Michigan is recalling two flavors of barbeque sauces, because the products contain undeclared Soy and Anchovies. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Anchovies run the risk of serious life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Schaws Sauce is distributed primarily in Michigan, but it is also retailed through the company web site, schaws sauce.com. The two affected flavors are: Schaws Sweet and Sassy Barbecue and Basting Sauce and Schaws Sweet with Heat Barbecue and Basting Sauce. Both are sold in clear 18 oz. jars with white metal lids. All jars with a use by date of 8/20/2022 and prior are impacted by this recall.

No illnesses have ever been reported to date in connection with this problem.

This announcement was initiated after the omission on the label was discovered August 20 of this year during a routine operations inspection. This inspection revealed that two ingredients, soy and anchovies (fish), were used in the brand of Worcestershire sauce used in the production of Schaws Sauce.

Individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to Soy or Anchovies should not consume these products. Households that include individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to either of these allergens should dispose of the recalled product. Customers who have purchased Schaws BBQ Sauce in either the original or thew/heat variety and have allergy to either fish products or soy, may return the bottle to Schaws Sauce, 176 Stanley Lake Drive, Iron River, Michigan 49935 and have their money refunded by calling 1-800-797-5226 between the hours of 9:00 A. M. and 4:00 P. M. central time Monday thru Friday.