Associa Gulf Coast Hosts Educational Seminar for Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast announces it is partnering with Burg Simpson attorneys to host the Rise, Shine, and Restart breakfast seminar on September 2, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET at the Art Ovation hotel in Sarasota, Florida.

The informational breakfast seminar will cover the latest news, trends, and best practices in HOA management. The educational event is divided into two topic discussions and features expert speakers from the property management industry.

The two discussion sessions are:

Navigating Ongoing Operations Throughout the Pandemic: A guide to meetings, amenities and avoiding legal pitfalls. Presented by Alex Turner, business development manager at Associa Gulf Coast, and George Root III, attorney with Friscia & Ross, P.A.

Creating Boards that Work: Presented by Diana Sada, construction defect attorney with Burg Simpson.

“Associa Gulf Coast understands the importance of educating board members on the latest news in the property management industry and best practices for community associations,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “This seminar provides an opportunity for board members to understand what is happening in the industry, and will equip them with the knowledge, resources, and information to lead their communities with confidence.”

To register, please contact Alex Turner at alexturner@associagulfcoast.com.

Early registration is recommended as space is limited. All registrants will receive a complimentary breakfast and beverage and will be entered to win one of several door prizes.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com