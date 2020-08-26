Weekly Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

What : Africa CDC weekly engagement with members of the media to share critical updates on the coordinated efforts by African Union Member States to implement the joint continental strategy in response to COVID-19. It also highlights key steps taken to support other initiatives such as PACT, vaccine development and the saving lives, economies and livelihoods campaign as countries transition through different stages of the pandemic

Speakers: Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa CDC, and

Dr Anne-Marie Antchouey, Direction General, Ministry of Health, Gabon

When: Thursday, 27 August 2020

Time: 11.00–12.00 pm East Africa Time

Where: Online through ZOOM

Please register on: http://apo-opa.com/au/

Live stream: https://livestream.com/africanunion/events/9033858

Background Information

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread to about 215 countries and territories with more than 23 million cases; and claimed more than 806,000 lives worldwide. Over 1.1million cases have been reported in all 55 African countries, with nearly 28,000 deaths. Africa CDC is working with Member States to ensure appropriate response to the outbreak in countries to keep up the encouraging number of recoveries and the impressive public health measures adopted by governments across the continent so far. Thursday’s briefing will also feature Dr Anne-Marie Antchouey, Director General of the Ministry of Health of Gabon to outline how the country has manage its response to the COVID19 since it recorded the first case.

Kindly note that there will be French and Portuguese interpretations during the weekly briefing going forward.

Here are basic things to note about tomorrows briefing.

Journalists will be allowed to ask questions directly online. If you have a question send your name and the name of your media house to WhatsApp # (+251 945 502 310), the following emails (GwehN@africa-union.org, molalett@africa-union.org) and they will be taken by the moderator.

Journalists are invited to connect and attend the press briefing on Thursday, 27 August 2020, at 11.00 a.m. East Africa Time.

Media Contact: Mr Molalet Tsedeke, Tel: 0911-630631 Email: molalett@africa-union.org Directorate of Information and Communication AU Commission

