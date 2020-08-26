Free Online Deer Hunting and Processing Seminars Offered in September

RALEIGH, N.C. (Aug. 26, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer five free online deer hunting and processing seminars from Sept. 14 – 18.

The “Introduction to Deer Hunting” and the “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” seminars are open to everyone, but were created for individuals who have never hunted or are new to hunting and don’t have access to a mentor.

Topics at the deer hunting seminars will include whitetail habits and habitats, scouting techniques, essential equipment, tree stand safety, effective shot placement, tracking techniques and field dressing. Topics at the deer processing seminar will include field dressing, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing.

Each seminar will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a 30-minute Q&A session for any seminar-related questions. Pre-registration is required, and participants must register online at ncwildlife.org/sbs. After registering, each participant will receive a confirmation email with login instructions for the online seminars.

The seminar dates are:

Sept. 14 – Introduction to Deer Hunting Sept. 15 – Practical Deer Processing Sept. 16 – Introduction to Deer Hunting Sept. 17 – Practical Deer Processing Sept. 18 – Introduction to Deer Hunting

A recorded version of the seminars will be available for those who are unable to attend the online presentations, but there will be no Q&A option available. For more information about the seminars, contact Walter “Deet” James at 984-202-1387 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org.

The Commission and the Federation are conducting these seminars as part of the Federation’s “Farmers and Communities Manage Deer” program, which promotes effective deer management through hunting and the sustainable use of harvested wild game. More information about the program can be found on the Federation’s website.

For information about deer and deer hunting in North Carolina, visit ncwildlife.org/hunting.