Wilton Manors City Commissioner Candidate Mike Bracchi Scores Critical Endorsements

WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Wilton Manors resident Mike Bracchi announces a number of endorsements from elected officials and organizations that support his candidacy for Wilton Manors City Commissioner in the November 2020 election.

Bracchi has received several endorsements from local officials, including current members of the Wilton Manors city commission. Wilton Manors Acting Mayor Tom Green enthusiastically endorsed Bracchi after the current session of the city Budget Review Committee, which Bracchi is the current Chairman. Current Commissioner Paul Rolli endorsed Bracchi stating “Mike Bracchi’s experience, involvement, and demeanor make him the most qualified candidate running for city commission.”

Officials outside of Wilton Manors have also been lining up to support Bracchi. Neighboring Oakland Park City Mayor Matt Sparks said, “Mike has the life experience of a leader, whether it is his educational accomplishments or his sincere dedication to serving both his community, as well as bordering communities, the qualifications are there.” Mayor Sparks is not the only elected official outside of Wilton Manors endorsing Bracchi. Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana of Hallandale Beach and Dania Beach City Commissioner Bill Harris also endorsed Bracchi.

Vice Mayor Javellana stated that, “Mike is the next generation of leadership and accountability we need in local government. He will be an outstanding public servant for Wilton Manors.” Commissioner Harris added, “Mike knows what’s necessary to run a stable community and look out for the taxpayers, city staff, and residents.” Bracchi also scored the endorsement of former Broward County Mayor Ken Keechl who was one of the first officials who proudly endorsed Bracchi.

In addition to elected official endorsements, Bracchi landed a number of organization endorsements. Bracchi is the only candidate in Wilton Manors to receive the distinguished “Recommended Candidate” distinction from Women’s March Broward. Bracchi stated he “wants equality for all, which includes equal pay for women, as well as healthcare and reproductive rights.” Bracchi also received endorsements from the Dolphin Democrats and SAVE, both of which promote, protect, and defend LGBTQ equality, which makes up a large percentage of the residents in the city.

“I am excited to have the outpouring of support for my candidacy for commissioner and to assist in creating a more vibrant future for our great island city. It’s time for new leadership to help shape the future of our city,” said Bracchi.

About Mike Bracchi

Bracchi is a licensed pharmacist, attorney, and hospital executive who now runs his own healthcare consulting company. His work experience includes managing a budget of over $350M for a major company in the healthcare industry which provided an invaluable skillset for budgeting and operational excellence for large budget and complex operational environments, similar to that of a city.