Global Smart Ambulance Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2026
/EIN News/ -- ALTADENA, California, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Ambulance Market is projected to grow owing to increasing integration of IoT with healthcare services and devices, and shifting focus of emergency medical services from manual to automatic systems.
Major players involved in supporting the smart ambulance systems include: Salesforce, Huawei Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., Honeywell International, Koninklijke Philips NV, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IT Ambulance, Wipro Ltd, AT&T Inc., Microtronics Technology, Softec Technology, Ferno, Byron, O2/Telefonica, Ajeevi, Samsung, Visionable, Array, Particle 2020 Inc., O&H Vehicle Technology, Excelerate Technology, and Olemdo Special vehicles among others.
- Component Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Ambulance GPS Tracking System
- Ambulance Real-time Diagnosis System
- Intelligent Traffic Controlling System
- GSM System
- Sensor
- Patient Monitoring Sensors/Vital Sign Monitors
- Biometric Sensors
- Buzzer/Alarm System
- Communication Devices
- Proctoring Devices/ LCD Displays
- Monitors
- Tablets & Mobiles
- Smart Stretcher
- Data Base Applications/ User Interface
- Micro Controller
- ADC
- Amplifier
- Type of Services Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services
- Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance Services
- Application Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Transportation Equipment
- Burn Care Equipment
- Diagnostic and Infection Control Equipment
- Blood and Haemorrhage Control Equipment
- Cardiac Equipment
- Respiratory and Hypothermia Equipment
- Other Applications
- Type of Ambulance Vehicle Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Van Ambulance
- Car Ambulance
- Other Vehicle Type
- End User Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Hospitals
- Emergency Care Centres
- Other End Users
- Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
