Datametrex Starts Selling COVID-19 Test Kits to the Canadian Film Industry With First Contract

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) expands its AI technologies and COVID-19 screening solutions by expanding into the Film and Television Industry in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The Company also signed the first contract with a Vancouver based production company, Bob Industries LLC, to provide COVID-19 test kits and completed its first COVID-19 testing for the production company. With these potential partnerships and the launch of the new COVID-19 pre-screening and screening tools, Datametrex enters the film and television industry.

Vancouver is the third largest production centre in North America, worth CDN $3.2 Billion during 2018/19, according to Creative BC. British Columbia is home to several world-class Film and TV studios, including Bridge Studios, Mammoth Studios, Vancouver Film Studios, North Shore Studios, Ironwood Studios, Canadian Motion Picture Park, and The Crossing Studios.

These facilities produce, on average, approximately 65+ movies and 55+ TV series annually, as well as hundreds of other filming days for commercials, TV pilots and other features. This industry generates over 42,000 direct and indirect jobs in Film and TV production, with more than 80 percent located in Metro Vancouver. British Columbia is world-renowned as a versatile and dependable hub for motion picture production.

Total film and TV production in Canada represent $8.92 Billion in production volume and full-time equivalent jobs represent 179,000 workers. When production was shut down in March 2020, Vancouver and area had 46 productions filming and that does not include the TV commercial market. Each of the productions would have a minimum of 100-person film crew.

As the current pandemic continues to impact our world, and with health risks in the film industry, Datametrex is contributing to the health and safety of film organizations. An article that CNBC posted on August 22, 2020 , mentions that Solstice Studios is moving a feature film production to Canada, even though it was supposed to film in the U.S., because of available coronavirus testing, making Canada an attractive location for filming.1

This shows that Canada can be an advocate for the Film industry, as we have testing and labs already set up throughout. Additionally, Canada has far fewer instances of coronavirus. The country reported an average of less than 400 new coronavirus cases per day over the past week, compared with more than 46,400 in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"With the changing nature of the pandemic and worldwide regulations, it is essential that the solutions we develop at Datametrex are flexible and accurate," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. "With our pre-screening and screening tools, this industry can resume and provide us with the much needed entertainment that this newly indoor, online-based culture requires.”

These tools were developed as a direct response to customer needs and the ever-changing physical distancing recommendations, safety guidelines, and workplace flexibility initiatives being observed across North America and around the globe. Datametrex anticipates that it will have little or no upfront costs associated with importing and selling these test kits.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com .

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

