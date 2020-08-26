Xactly CEO Chris Cabrera Recognized as a Top-50 SaaS CEO

Cabrera awarded for outstanding leadership among prestigious list of software executives

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, announced today that its founder and CEO Chris Cabrera has been recognized as one of the top-50 CEOs of 2020 by The Software Report.



The CEOs were selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants. Nominees were reviewed across several key areas, including company performance, workplace culture, product strength, and strategic decision-making, among other areas. Cabrera is named alongside a number of top executives in the nation, including fellow Vista Equity-owned companies Cvent and PowerSchool and their leaders, Reggie Aggarwal and Hardeep Gulati.

Cabrera founded Xactly 15 years ago out of a then-contrarian belief in cloud-based software. Since then, he has led Xactly from startup to a public company, and in 2017, Xactly was acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Under the Vista flag, Cabrera has expanded its core product offering from an incentive compensation tool to a comprehensive suite of SPM solutions. With Cabrera at its helm, Xactly has grown into an industry-defining trailblazer , leading the category and amassing over 1,600 customers across a diverse range of industries, including leading companies like: Salesforce, LinkedIn, Slack, Schneider Electric, Flowserve, Stryker, Australia Post, and Zoom. Today, Xactly is the only end-to-end solution on the market capable of continuously planning, managing, compensating and analyzing performance at scale.

This announcement comes on the heels of Xactly’s recent Sales and Technology Marketing “Sammy” award win, and the company has been recognized 20 times for its culture and vibrant workplace environment, and was most recently named as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company , for the eighth consecutive year. This is due to Cabrera’s dedication to cultivating an inclusive and collaborative work environment for his global team of over 600 employees.

Cabrera is a stark advocate for gender pay equity and has been at the forefront of initiating industry dialogues around the subject. His empathetic leadership is also rooted in a commitment to giving back to the community and putting Xactly’s core values into practice, both in and outside of the organization. Cabrera created XactlyOne, as a 501c3 at the inception of founding the company. This foundation organizes volunteer opportunities and projects for employees, and encourages them to take action and contribute their time and talents in their local neighborhoods. To date, Xactly has donated nearly $500,000 and over 4,000 volunteer hours to those in need. 70 percent of Xactly employees make bi-weekly contributions to XactlyOne. Earlier this month, he spearheaded the company’s annual C.A.R.E. Week , which included fundraising efforts for Doctors Without Borders and Black Girls Code.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among such a distinguished list of leaders. As an early proponent of cloud technology, it’s been astounding to see how far the SaaS space, and more specifically, how the SPM industry has evolved,” Cabrera said. “Xactly has been driven by the simple idea that data powers stronger sales teams, and that holds even more true today as urgency increases for leaders to make business decisions based on real-time insights. Looking ahead, our team is more committed than ever to pushing the boundaries of innovation by expanding the applications of data and AI in order to fuel more agile, resilient and successful enterprises.”

About Chris Cabrera

Chris Cabrera founded Sales Performance Management (SPM) company Xactly in 2005. Since then, he has led the company from startup to IPO and now private equity. Cabrera is a known expert on SPM, compensation, commission, and employee motivation. Prior to founding Xactly, Cabrera was SVP of operations at Callidus Software, where he acquired 100+ customers, grew annual revenues, and led a successful IPO. He authored Game The Plan and co-authored Xactly Sales Compensation for Dummies. He holds a B.S. and M.A. in business administration from the University of Southern California and Santa Clara University, respectively. He was recognized by USC as Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year.

Tune in to Market Scales’ latest podcast episode, “ Why Continuous Reinvention Is Paramount to Sales Performance, ” featuring Chris Cabrera, to learn more about how Xactly is helping customers navigate economic uncertainty with success.

About The Software Report

The Software Report ("The SaaS Report") is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world’s leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans, and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

