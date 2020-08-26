Vishay Intertechnology Miniature Axial Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Increase Design Flexibility, Reliability

/EIN News/ -- Low Profile Devices Offer Operating Temperature Up to +125 °C and Useful Life Up to 10,000 h in 10 Compact Case Sizes



MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new series of miniature axial aluminum electrolytic capacitors. Offered in 10 compact case sizes ranging from 6.5 mm by 18 mm to 21 mm by 38 mm, the Vishay BCcomponents 125 ALS and 126 ALX series combine operating temperatures up to +125 °C with useful life up to 10,000 hours.

The axial leads and low profile of the devices released today provide designers with greater design flexibility, while their high temperature capabilities and long useful life increase reliability for demanding applications in harsh environments. As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the devices are suited for smoothing, filtering, and buffering in power supplies for automotive, industrial, and telecommunications applications.

Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case, insulated with a blue sleeve, the 125 ALS and 126 ALX series provide capacitance values from 33 µF to 18,000 µF, rated voltages from 10 V to 63 V, and high ripple current to 1860 mA. The RoHS-compliant capacitors offer charge- and discharge-proof performance and are vibration- and shock-resistant. For automatic insertion, the devices are available in taped versions for select case sizes.

Device Specification Table:

Part # 125 ALS 126 ALX Case size (D x L in mm) 6.5 x 18 to 21 x 38 Capacitance range 47 µF to 18,000 µF 33 µF to 12,000 µF Tolerance ± 20 % Ripple current 80 mA to 1860 mA Rated voltage 10 V to 63 V Category temperature range -40 °C to +105 °C -40 °C to +125 °C Useful life 5,000 h to 10,000 h @ 105 °C 8,000 h @ 125 °C Max. ESR at 100 Hz 0.064 Ω to 2.258 Ω 0.046 Ω to 3.858 Ω Max. Impedance at 10 kHz 0.057 Ω to 1.25 Ω 0.029 Ω to 5.6 Ω Sectional specification IEC 60384-4 / EN130 300 Climatic category IEC 60068 40 / 105 / 56 40 / 125 / 56

Samples and production quantities of the 125 ALS and 126 ALX series are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

