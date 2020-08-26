Registration Opens for the Global Insurance Accelerator’s InsurTech Week 2020

Nearly 50 InsurTechs, including 20 featured companies and 28 GIA cohort alums, will participate in this year’s virtual program.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) , a Des Moines-based InsurTech accelerator focused on innovation for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce registration for this year's virtual edition of the GIA's annual InsurTech Week, being held October 12-16, 2020, is now open.



In addition to founders from 28 GIA cohort alumni companies, the GIA’s insurance company investors selected 20 growth-stage companies to highlight during the week. This year’s featured companies provide solutions for all segments of the industry, including:

"One-on-one interactions have been an integral part of the success of the GIA’s InsurTech Week since its inception,” said Nicole Gunderson, managing director for the GIA . “With the GIA's InsurTech Week now in its sixth year, we know what works and we have worked hard to provide multiple opportunities for all participants to meet new people and get the engagement that they crave in the industry, even in a virtual environment. InsurTech Week amplifies the GIA’s industry outreach and startup support activities normally delivered as part of our ongoing commitment to foster innovation in the insurance industry."



InsurTech Week 2020 will be conducted using the Hopin virtual event app . Highlights of the week will include live innovation presentations, virtual booths, breakout room demos, insurance-specific education sessions, and video networking for 1:1 meetings and groups as well. The company spotlights and breakout room live demos planned for Wednesday, October 14 are open to the public, with the Tuesday and Thursday investor matchmaking and workshops reserved for the GIA’s insurance company investors, GIA mentors, featured company participants, and alumni insurtech companies.

The GIA’s InsurTech Week features growth-stage companies while the spring 100-day program features early-stage companies.

For information on both programs, please visit www.globalinsuranceaccelerator.com

About the Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA)

Our investors are insurance companies. Our 100+ mentors are insurance professionals. Be part of the insurance industry's accelerator. Headquartered in Iowa, home to 200+ insurance companies, the Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) is a mentor-driven business accelerator designed to foster innovation through global startups building solutions for the U.S. insurance industry. The GIA operates an equity program in the spring for early-stage insurtech companies and a non-equity program in the fall for growth-stage insurtech companies. To learn more visit www.globalinsuranceaccelerator.com and follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-insurance-accelerator/

