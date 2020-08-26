FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Street Closures for Commitment March on Friday, August 28, 2020

(Washington, D.C.) - On Friday, August 28, 2020, the Commitment March "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” and other First Amendment demonstrations will take place throughout the District. In conjunction with these events, there will be extensive street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 12:00 am to 11:59 pm:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 23rd Street, SW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

I Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

K Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

16th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

23rd Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

E Street from 23rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to 21st Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic from approximately 6:00 am to 11:59 pm: (If safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence).

Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

23rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Memorial Bridge

Henry Bacon Drive, NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street, NW

Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue, NW

Maine Avenue, SW will be closed at I-395 to all westbound traffic

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only

18th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street, NW from L Street to Independence Avenue, SW

16th Street, NW from L Street to I Street, NW

15th Street, NW from L Street to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street, NW from L Street to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street, NW from L Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 11th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from L Street, NW to H Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from L Street, NW to H Street, NW

I Street, NW from 12th Street to 18th Street, NW

H Street, NW from 12th Street to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW and 17th Street to 18th Street

F Street, NW from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW and 17th Street to 18th Street

E Street, NW from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW and 17th Street to 18th Street

D Street, NW from 17th Street to 18th Street

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW and 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted Emergency No Parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the Emergency No Parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

