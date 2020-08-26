Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its third quarter 2020 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc , and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q3 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date : Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Time : 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates : September 9 (7:30 PM) to September 23 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers : 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 Access code : 1288967

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2020 fiscal year, for your information:

2020-2021 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS 4th quarter : Thursday, December 10, 2020

For further information:

Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc











