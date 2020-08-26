In First-Ever Presidential Endorsement, BlueGreen Alliance Announces Support for Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders from the BlueGreen Alliance today announced the organization has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president of the United States of America and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for vice president. This is the first ever endorsement of a candidate for public office in the 14-year history of the organization.

“The BlueGreen Alliance enthusiastically endorses Joe Biden for president,” said BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh. “Biden has put forward ambitious and achievable plans to tackle the pressing issues our nation faces—including the health and economic disaster caused by the coronavirus, climate emergency, and profound racial and economic inequities that the pandemic has highlighted and exacerbated. And he is prepared to deliver.”

Leaders from the groups said the stakes in this election were too high not to weigh in with an endorsement. They cited Vice President Biden’s plans to provide relief to working Americans struggling from the economic chaos caused by the Covid-19 virus and put America’s economy back on a path to recovery; efforts to rebuild and retool America’s manufacturing sector and repair and modernize the nation’s infrastructure and create good-paying, union jobs; and his forward-thinking vision to tackle climate change at the scale science demands as reasons for choosing to endorse his candidacy.

“Our opponents often try to divide us, but workers and environmentalists are natural allies. We all want good jobs and healthy workplaces and communities,” said United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway. “We don’t have to buy the false choice between good jobs and clean air and water. We must have both or we will have neither. We are proud that the BlueGreen Alliance is standing with Joe Biden, and we look forward to working with them to build a future that ensures a clean, healthy environment, and good jobs for all of our workers.”

The group said Biden’s manufacturing, environmental justice and sustainable infrastructure and clean energy plans align well with the organization’s Solidarity for Climate Action platform, a plan to tackle the climate crisis and deliver an economic recovery for working people by retooling and rebuilding the American manufacturing sector and repairing and modernizing the nation’s infrastructure—creating good-paying jobs with benefits and access to training, addressing racial and income inequities, and protecting the air we breathe, the water we drink, and ensuring health and safety on the job.

“While Donald Trump continues to deny climate change exists—even while the West burns and two hurricanes are set to strike the Gulf states—Joe Biden is proposing the most aggressive plan ever to tackle the crisis while creating millions of jobs,” said Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune. “We look forward to continue working tirelessly to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

