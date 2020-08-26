Verizon Response: unlimited call/text/data for customers in Hurricane Laura’s Path

/EIN News/ -- For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in Louisiana and in the path of Hurricane Laura will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 8/26 through 9/1

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers in the path of Hurricane Laura, beginning Wednesday, August 26 through September 1, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following parishes and counties:

Louisiana: Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Orange, Southern Newton, Vermilion, and West Cameron

Texas: Allen, Beauregard, Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Evangeline, Galveston Island, Hardin, Inland Galveston, Northern Jasper, Northern Liberty, Northern Newton, Polk, Rapides, Southern Jasper, Southern Liberty, Tyler, and Vernon

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Here’s a quote you can use from our South Central Region Consumer Vice President:

“Our thoughts are with all of those along the Louisiana and Texas coasts in Laura’s projected path,” said Michelle Miller, Verizon Consumer Vice President. “We know that people have a lot of work to do in order to prepare for a major hurricane, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free before, during and after the storm.”

