CN announces Dominique Malenfant as Executive Vice-President and Chief Information and Technology Officer

CITO will lead CN’s Strategic Deployment of Innovative Technology

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that Dominique Malenfant, a strong global technology leader with more than 35 years of experience, will be joining the company, effective September 1st, as its Executive Vice-President and Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO). Dominique Malenfant’s proven leadership and background in Information and Technology will be a tremendous asset as he will lead the development and deployment of advanced technologies and digitalization to improve inspection reliability, provide rich data analytics, generate automation and drive capacity, and safety, which are key elements to CN’s strategy going forward.



“I’m pleased to welcome Dominique to the CN ONE TEAM. Dominique has spent his career building innovative products to improve efficiencies and safety in the transportation and rail industries and has extensive operational experience. He will join our strong bench of seasoned leaders to advance CN’s strategy of enhancing our scheduled railroading through technology, while continuing to provide our essential transportation services to our customers, the economy, and the communities we serve.”

- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

Prior to his appointment as CITO, Dominique Malenfant spent nearly 30 years in global leadership roles in the transportation and rail industries. In his most recent role, Dominique served as Senior Vice-President, Engineering and Chief Technology Officer at Wabtec, the world’s leading supplier of critical components, locomotives, services, signaling and logistics systems. During his tenure at Wabtec as well as GE Transportation, Dominique was focused on the next generation of Precision Scheduled Railroading and Positive Train Control technologies and spearheaded a major digital industrial evolution in rail. Dominique earned his Bachelor of Sciences degree in Electrical Engineering from Laval University, Quebec, Canada.

