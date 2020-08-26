Alpha Lithium Expands Second Geophysics Program to Southern Region at Tolillar Project, Argentina

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that it has commenced high-altitude operations on its second geophysics program at the Tolillar Salar in Northern Argentina. The program is a southern extension of a previously sounded, extraordinarily successful program in the northern portion of the salar.



The second program was predicated on the success of the previous study, and conceived to further leverage the technology that delivered exceptional results using high-powered Vertical Electrical Sounding (“VES”) geophysics methodologies (see press releases July 16 and August 5, 2020). Based on the results of the previous round, the Company decided to expand its area of investigation and survey additional acreage deeper into the southern portion of the Tolillar Salar lands.

The Company is enthusiastic about the possibility of extending the thick, highly conductive zones identified previously (where the presence of both brine and lithium have been confirmed), in what may prove to be a sizeable extension of the salar’s overall potential.

The new southern geophysics program will employ the same high-powered VES technologies provided and operated by the same team of regional experts from Conhidro SRL (“Conhidro”) to characterize the underground lithology and identifying units that may be directly or indirectly related to the presence of brine. Utilizing the Conhidro team ensures operational consistency and familiarity of the salar, equipment, terrain and techniques. Conhidro’s geo-electric study intends to induce up to 800 volts of continuous current using a tetra-probe that measures electric current and resistivity. The team of five is expected to record thirty-one data points over a two-week period, across 8500 Hectares of Alpha’s properties.

The southern portion of the Tolillar Salar is characterized by basaltic flows on the western edge, similar to what is seen in the Hombre Muerto Salar located 10km directly east of the Tolillar property. It was previously unknown if the 700-meter-thick upper layer of sedimentary rock in the southern portion was brine bearing, or if it was linked to a lithium source. What is truly exciting for the Company is the increasing probability that the highly conductive, presumably brine-bearing zones in the north appear to extend south, beyond the previously captured geophysical data. It also appears that these conductive zones extend from surface to depths of 400-450 meters below surface.

The southern area is previously unexplored, and the Company now believes it may hold significant potential.

Alpha Lithium anticipates that exploration of the new southern acreage will identify additional high-conductivity horizons and yield significant drilling targets and similar results improving and extending the data found during the initial VES survey.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO, commented, “Our operational team, led by David Guererro, is already back in action on the salar. Hot on the heels of an exceptionally successful, high-powered geophysics program, David and his team are eager to follow the obvious trend south and hope to unfold what may be a new and an exciting portion of this lithium-rich region. We continue the technical work to refine our drilling targets from the first survey and look forward to adding more drilling locations to the mix when we get the results of this latest VES survey.”

Qualified Person

Mr. Pablo Gomez MSc (Hydrogeol) MAIG, is the Principal Hydrogeologist of Tuareg Geological Services. Mr. Gomez is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), a practicing hydrogeologist with extensive experience exploring lithium salt lakes. Mr. Gomez is a professor at the University of Salta in Argentina and has worked on several advanced lithium brine projects. He is an independent consultant of Alpha. Mr. Gomez is a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012) and in 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in this release.

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar Salar. Together, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle”. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Galaxy Lithium and POSCO at salar Hombre de Muerto; Livent at salar Hombre de Muerto; Orocobre on salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. on salar Centenario; Gangfeng and Lithium Americas on salar Cauchari;

