FiscalNote launches Wall Street product, FiscalNote Markets

FiscalNote acquires Sandhill Strategy LLC to drive offering that delivers legislative, regulatory and political analysis to the investment community

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FiscalNote, a global technology and information company, today announces the launch of FiscalNote Markets (FN Markets), a product that combines best-on-the-Street political and regulatory analysis with FiscalNote’s AI-powered software, data, and analytics tools.

“For a long time we’ve known our software and data would be valuable for investment professionals,” said FiscalNote founder and CEO Tim Hwang. “Integrating these capabilities with relied-upon sector expertise and analysis is an exciting next step into the investment research space for FiscalNote.”

To drive the new offering, FiscalNote acquired Sandhill Strategy LLC, an investment research firm co-founded by Katie Bays and Stefanie Miller, both now Managing Directors for FN Markets.

“We were attracted to the idea of layering our regulatory and political risk expertise into this industry-leading data and software platform,” noted Bays and Miller. “Powering our analysis with FiscalNote technology creates a material innovation in the coverage of regulatory risk for Wall Street, and allows us to more effectively enable investors to anticipate and respond to increasingly complex legislative, regulatory, and political investment catalysts.”

Understanding how government action impacts industry remains a technical challenge for investment research. FN Markets will now provide investment professionals a competitive edge by consuming not only technology-driven insights for specific legislative and regulatory activity, but also relied-upon expert analysis all in one place.

Currently, FN Markets offers investment analysis in Politics & Elections, Fiscal & Trade Policy, Energy & Utilities , Technology, Media, & Telecommunications, and Tobacco & Cannabis with plans to also provide coverage in Healthcare later this year.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a global technology and media company that uses powerful machine learning to provide clients with the right policy information and insights to better navigate market risk and uncertainty and maximize new opportunities. As the premier hub of domestic and global information for clients worldwide, FiscalNote's tools, analysis, news, and award-winning journalism from CQ Roll Call deliver context, clarity, and a competitive edge in a rapidly changing world.

To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands visit www.fiscalnote.com.

