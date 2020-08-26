In Need of a Good Night’s Sleep: GoodMorning.com Donates $50,000 in New Beds to Make-A-Wish® Canada

The contribution will help children with critical illnesses dream in comfort about their upcoming and life-changing wish experiences

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodMorning.com is proud to announce its national partnership with Make-A-Wish® Canada. Throughout the year, 125 wish children across the country will unbox their new GoodMorning.com mattresses, an in-kind donation made to the organization valued at over $50,000.

Make-A-Wish® is the world’s leading wish-granting organization creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Whether it’s travelling to their favourite destination or meeting their real-life superhero, research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength to fight a critical illness. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protect the health of wish kids and their families, Make-A-Wish has paused wish-granting that involves travel and gatherings until further notice. As a result, over 400 wishes have been postponed — and that number grows every day the COVID-19 crisis continues. This means more wishes are waiting. For wish kids, every day of waiting is one too many.

This August, 100 wish kids received a GoodMorning.com mattress as an enhancement to their wish journey, while another 25 wish kids will unbox their GoodMorning.com mattresses for their ultimate bedroom makeover wishes over the next 12 months.

“We are proud to partner with GoodMorning.com on a national scale,” says Make-A-Wish Canada’s VP, National Corporate Alliances, Chris Pon. “Critical in-kind support helps us effectively deliver our mission in a fiscally responsible way. As a result of the pandemic’s ongoing impact, and with travel wishes paused, many wish kids are wishing for bedroom makeovers this year. This partnership is urgently important for us and will have a direct and immediate impact on how we grant life-changing wishes for our wish kids.”

GoodMorning.com is one of the first online mattress companies in the world (born Novosbed Inc.), and now Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer. As an eCommerce retailer where contactless delivery is standard, GoodMorning.com continued to operate through the lockdown as brick-and-mortar retailers were forced to close.

“Like most Canadian companies, we didn’t know what to expect when the lockdown happened in March,” says GoodMorning.com Founder and CEO Sam Prochazka. “But we’re happy that the demand we’ve seen for our mattresses this spring and summer not only helped people across the country get a better night’s sleep during a stressful time, but that it also put us in a position to give back in a more impactful way. When we thought about improving the lives of people who must continue to stay home even as the economy starts to reopen, Make-A-Wish® Canada is a partner we felt strongly about supporting.”

About GoodMorning.com

GoodMorning.com is one of the first online bed-in-a-box companies in the world, and Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer. Offering mattress brands for every kind of sleeper — including Douglas, Logan & Cove, Brunswick, Recore, Juno, Apollo, and Podium — an adjustable bed with Zero-G pressure relief — GoodMorning.com designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after Founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a poor in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without even being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world's first risk-free home sleep trial. If you didn’t like your new mattress, GoodMorning.com would pick it up, donate it to someone who needed it or recycle it, and give you a full refund. But if you did love it, you would get the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress, for substantially less. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard. Over 100,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold to Canadians nationwide. And that number grows daily.

For more information visit GoodMorning.com, or on social media:

Facebook facebook.com/goodmorning/

Instagram @goodmorning

Twitter @goodmorning

About Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Canada

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit MakeAWish.ca, or on social media:

Facebook facebook.com/makeawish.ca

Instagram @makeawish_canada

Twitter @makeawishca

