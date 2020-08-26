Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Announces Addition of Former Dallas Cowboy as Key Member of Its New Management Team

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB), a healthy lifestyle Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today J. Saldi was appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing and President of Eagle Spirit Land and Water Company. In his new roles, Mr. Saldi will be responsible for sales and promotion of all Company products.

J. Saldi stated, “I was attracted to Rocky Mountain High Brands initially because I’m a big admirer of Eagle Spirit Spring Water. There is such a great story behind this sacred natural spring. Besides its Native American heritage, the water is unique in its hydration and taste.”

Mr. Saldi continued, “Rocky Mountain High Brands has also created a great line of CBD products under its HEMPd brand. I am committed to bringing awareness to HEMPd through increased sales and distribution of these disruptive products.”

David Seeberger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., stated, “Mr. Saldi is a proven sales professional with unparalleled connections that will help him quickly build a proven sales record for the Rocky Mountain High and Eagle Spirit Spring Water product portfolios."

J. Saldi is a former player for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. He was a member of the 1977 Dallas Cowboys team, arguably the greatest Cowboys team of all time, that won Super Bowl XII. On December 30, 1979, Mr. Saldi caught the final touchdown pass thrown by Roger Staubach, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Saldi was the coach and general manager of the Dallas Hoopsters, the Cowboys players’ offseason basketball team. They traveled around the country playing charity games for military vets, police, and public service organizations raising over $1,000,000. He later teamed with veteran sportscaster Bill Mercer to provide color commentary on syndicated broadcasts of World Class Championship Wrestling in the summer of 1982.

After his NFL playing days, Mr. Saldi was Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing for MCI, Inc. (Meeting, Conventions, and Incentives). He has worked as a consultant with a variety of companies since leaving MCI, creating a significant network of associates and colleagues.

Recently, he co-wrote “Concusstitution, Welcome to Football” with Tim Imholt. An examination of concussions in the game of football and potential solutions to make the game safer for players, this book gives a history of the sport and its evolution onto television. In it, they discuss how brain injuries happen and when they are most likely to occur.

