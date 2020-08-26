Marimed’s Betty’s Eddies™ Brand Capturing Massachusetts Cannabis Market Share

Since April 2020, launch unit monthly sales increased 20X



Betty’s Eddies with its innovative and healthy formulations continues to be top selling edible brand with overwhelming positive reception across multiple consumer market segments

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or MariMed), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, announced today that Betty's Eddies™, one of its proprietary, in-house award-winning cannabis brands has seen its monthly unit sales increase 20X in Massachusetts alone since April 2020. Based upon the success of this brand in Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Nevada, MariMed is anticipating Betty’s Eddies to be the top selling edible in Massachusetts. MariMed’s strategic plan includes increasing the licensing and distribution of its top brands across strategic and high-growth medical and recreational markets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

One of the top performing cannabis brands in the United States, and the LeafLink Winner for Best Selling Medical Product in 2019, Betty's Eddies are gluten-free, vegan fruit chews made from organically grown fruits and vegetables. Containing full spectrum cannabis oil, they are available in a variety of flavors, including berry, orange, lemon, lime, grape, and peach mango.

Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales at MariMed, commented, "Infused cannabis products and edibles continue to grow in popularity across the U.S. with consumers looking for the highest quality ingredients, the best taste and flavors, and a consistent experience. We are very proud that Betty’s Eddies delivers on all those points, which is why the brand is experiencing such strong growth and an overwhelming positive response across multiple consumer segments in our markets. Bedtime Betty’s are especially in high demand. Consumers of all ages and segments are reporting positive relief from pain, insomnia, and nighttime disturbances.”

Recent reviewers shared their experiences:

"I tried these over the weekend and woke up an hour before my alarm, bright-eyed. There was no grogginess or “highover”, just a good mood and a readiness to tackle the day." - The Highest Critic

"But something small, delicious, discreet, and quickly absorbed—like these downright artisanal fruit chews—actually provides a best-of-both-worlds option for those who want the grown-up benefits of therapeutic cannabinoids without surrendering all the fun of getting high off weed." - The Weed Eater

"An edible that fits the needs of so many is incredibly juicy, delicious and potent! Our team recently had the opportunity to discover the Betty’s Eddies Multipack and the Bedtime Betty’s." - Cannapolitan Magazine

Bob Fireman, CEO of MariMed, Inc., said, "MariMed continues to focus on driving revenue by producing the highest quality products to be licensed and distributed in fast-growth state markets. We remain committed to developing new and innovative cannabis products to satisfy the needs of a growing consumer marketplace."

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Betty's Eddies™”, “Nature’s Heritage™”, “Bourne Baking Co.", and “Kalm Fusion”. These precision dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Company Contact

Jon Levine, CFO

MariMed Inc.

Tel (781) 559-8713

Media Contact

Abigail Diehl

MariMed Inc.

adiehl@marimedinc.com

Annie Graf

KCSA Strategic Communications

agraf@kcsa.com

Investors

KCSA Strategic Communications

Scott Eckstein / Elizabeth Barker

MRMD@kcsa.com