FortressIQ Expands Executive Go-to-Market Team to Scale Business Growth

Executive hires reinforce goal of empowering customers with process intelligence throughout their business transformation journeys

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FortressIQ , the process intelligence platform for the modern enterprise, today announced it has expanded its executive team with four new hires. Ryan Stroub will serve as chief financial officer, Christelle Flahaux as vice president of marketing, Steve Tsuchiyama as vice president of worldwide sales and customer success, and Jay Sivachelvan as vice president of business development. As FortressIQ’s enterprise client base continues to grow rapidly, these additions to the team will bolster the company’s efforts to provide customers with unparalleled value through its process intelligence platform.



“We’re thrilled to have acquired such a talented go-to-market team,” said Pankaj Chowdhry, CEO at FortressIQ. “Each new hire brings unique experience, talents, and perspectives to the company. Together, we're accelerating the growth of our client base and partnering with customers to unlock additional business insights and value with our process intelligence platform.”

The company raised $30 million in series B funding earlier this year to drive growth within the enterprise, better serve its customers, and expand its team. FortressIQ’s mission to accelerate the responsible and ethical use of AI in the enterprise is made possible by its dedicated employees who are committed to helping businesses decode work. Its newest hires have a collective background that has directly contributed to positive customer growth, advocacy, and net promoter scores, making them well-positioned to help FortressIQ carry out its objectives.

“FortressIQ’s expansion of its executive team underscores the company’s ongoing commitment of delivering process intelligence and data insights to its B2B enterprise customers,” said Ed Sim, founder and managing partner at Boldstart Ventures. “With many companies currently assessing their processes in order to better understand their operations and uncover inefficiencies, FortressIQ is poised to help them make solid business decisions that drive success.”

New hires are as follows:

Ryan Stroub, Chief Financial Officer

Stroub joins FortressIQ from Certent, where he previously served as chief financial officer. Prior, he held senior roles at SharesPost, Thomas Weisel Partners Group, and E-Trade.

Christelle Flahaux, Vice President of Marketing

Prior to FortressIQ, Flahaux was chief marketing officer at Host Analytics (now Planful). She has held various vice president and director-level roles focusing on demand generation, customer marketing, and driving growth across several technology companies including Domo, MapR Technologies, Jive Software, Marketo, and Taleo.

Steve Tsuchiyama, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Customer Success

Before joining FortressIQ, Tsuchiyama served as vice president of global partner sales and emerging markets at SignalFX. Prior to that, he held vice president of sales roles at several technology companies including Sauce Labs, Lucidworks, Nlyte Software, and AccelOps, Inc.

Jay Sivachelvan, Vice President of Business Development

Sivachelvan joins FortressIQ from Anaplan, where he held various partnership and alliance roles, most recently as the global head of management consulting alliances. Previously, he was the director of sales strategy and partnerships at GoodData.

About FortressIQ

FortressIQ empowers enterprises to decode work with its process intelligence platform. It automatically and continuously acquires process data at scale across the entire enterprise, allowing companies to understand and monitor current state processes, and then make better, faster process improvements. FortressIQ uses innovative computer vision and artificial intelligence to deliver unprecedented visibility, with detail and accuracy unattainable with traditional methods. These deep insights help companies optimize processes, streamline operations, and improve the employee experience. Founded in 2017, FortressIQ is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures, M12 and Tiger Global. To learn more, please visit www.fortressiq.com .