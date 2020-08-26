AppTech Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership With Silver Alert Services LLC

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (OTC Pink Open Market: APCX), a fintech company, is pleased to announce that the company entered a strategic partnership agreement with Silver Alert Services LLC, doing business as LifeLight Systems, expanding into the telehealth sphere. By leveraging both companies’ strengths, the partnership will expand AppTech’s reach into new markets and provide advanced technological solutions for the telehealth and personal emergency response systems markets. By acting as LifeLight Systems’ financial and administrative services partner, AppTech will provide operational and financial efficiencies to LifeLight Systems, which the parties foresee resulting in rapid expansion and adoption of the product offering.



About LifeLight Systems

LifeLight Systems offers an innovative, comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring ("RPM") solution built from the ground up. The company’s technology will help revolutionize the remote patient monitoring market by providing a solution for chronic care management, physicians, and facilities. These solutions increase patient’s access to comprehensive care options and allow medical teams to intervene in a timely manner to avoid more serious health concerns. For more information about LifeLight Systems, please visit: www.lifelightsystems.com

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

