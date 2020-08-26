Tacton Appoints Bo Gyldenvang as CEO

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Bo Gyldenvang as CEO.



Gyldenvang joins Tacton with extensive software and services experience and was most recently COO at Software AG Americas, a leading enterprise integration and IoT software platform globally. Prior to this, he held management positions at software companies such as BMC Software and HP Software. Gyldenvang will bring deep global enterprise software experience to the existing Tacton leadership guiding the team in the next growth phase.

Gyldenvang takes over as CEO from Frederic Laziou, who since late 2016 has successfully driven the transformation of Tacton from a leading European on-premise CPQ vendor into a leading global SaaS CPQ vendor as recognized by Gartner.

Lars Lunde, Chairman, says: “We are very excited to have Bo lead the team at Tacton. His extensive and proven expertise in leading global and growing software and services organizations will be a strong asset to the company’s continued impressive growth journey.”

Klas Orsvärn, Co-founder, adds: “I am also thrilled to have Bo joining us with his experienced leadership, and I look forward to supporting him as a Tacton board member. The commitment from our investors to our vision is a strong foundation, and I am grateful that Frederic has led us so far on that journey.”

Lars Lunde continues: “Tacton is experiencing strong demand for its software and services offering driven by the increasing focus by manufacturers globally to reinvent and digitalize the B2B buying experience. With our market leading CPQ solution, Tacton is a critical component enabling smart commerce for manufacturers. Our unique market position is highlighted by being named as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ. I look forward to working with Bo and the strong Tacton team in this exciting new chapter for the company.”

“I am very pleased to join Tacton at this pivotal time in the company’s history,” says Bo Gyldenvang. “Tacton truly stands out as a thought leader in the CPQ market. With their unique product and unparalleled manufacturing expertise accumulated over 20 years, they are perfectly positioned to help manufacturers in their battle to design, sell and deliver highly customized products in a smart way. I really look forward to working with the broader Tacton team to execute on our growth strategy,” Gyldenvang concludes.

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

Contact:

tactonpr@bocacommunications.com