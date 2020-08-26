ControlScan Offers Cost-Effective Cybersecurity Services to National Benefit Programs Members 

Payments industry partner program passes along savings to providers and their merchants

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security services specializing in compliance, detection and response, now offers the National Benefit Programs (NBP) member base of nearly 200,000 businesses a 10 percent discount on a range of cost-effective cybersecurity services.

“Being a part of National Benefit Programs’ offerings is a great way for us to continue adding value to the payments community and the small businesses they serve,” said Matt Loos, EVP Business Development, ControlScan. “Our goal is to have their backs so they can conduct business without worrying if they are secure or compliant.”

Through NBP’s Business Discount Plan portal , members can access the following ControlScan solutions:

Managed Firewall Service – A firewall is an essential tool that protects the business by stopping unwanted activity from getting into its network. ControlScan will set up the firewall and provide 24x7 support.

The ControlScan Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service proactively blocks malicious security threats such as ransomware. The ControlScan 24x7 Security Operation Center also actively detects and mitigates network and endpoint attacks.

ControlScan helps proactively identify and address security vulnerabilities and compliance shortcomings to ensure that sensitive data is well protected. These point-in-time consulting engagements can include penetration testing, PCI and HIPAA compliance assessments, and general security advisory consulting.

“NBP is pleased to have added ControlScan as a new, exciting partner in our benefits program,” said Terry Sheff, Manager of Client Relations, National Benefit Programs. “The team at ControlScan is just as intent as we are about helping the small business market thrive through pandemic and beyond.”

To learn more about ControlScan and its solutions, visit ControlScan.com . For more information about National Benefit Programs, visit https://www.nationalbenefitprograms.com .

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts; 24x7 managed detection and response; managed UTM firewall services; ASV vulnerability scanning; security penetration testing; PCI compliance programs and validation services; QSA and HIPAA assessments; and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .

About National Benefit Programs

National Benefit Programs (NBP) has been assisting ISOs, Acquirers and Payment Processors to deliver Value Beyond Processing™ since 2009. NBP provides value to US customers by offering a whitelabel offering to our partners and unparalleled savings on products and services your customers use every single day. NBP actively pursues new vendors to meet the ever-growing market needs. National Benefit Programs, LLC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information please visit https://www.nationalbenefitprograms.com/.

Press Contact Stacey Holleran Director, Corporate Communications 678-694-0654 sholleran@controlscan.com