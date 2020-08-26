Angolan President congratulates Uruguay on National Day

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 26 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, congratulated Uruguay last Tuesday on its 195th National Independence anniversary, which was celebrated Tuesday, and expressed the desire to strengthen bilateral relations.,

On a message addressed to his counterpart from that South American country, Luis Lacalle Pou, the Angolan Head of State congratulates the Government and the people of Uruguay, for the 195 years of Independence and says that Angola has followed Uruguay's achievements in important areas of life with considerable interest.

According to President João Lourenço, these achievements "helped to drive the significant economic growth and progress of that nation".

“Our two countries have a potential of sufficiently significant resources for us to intensify existing bilateral relations”, emphasizes the Angolan President, in the letter to which ANGOP had access.