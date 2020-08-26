ITFirms Announces Best Game Development Software 2020

ITFirms have their latest list of game development software in the spotlight to ride all game developers through 2020!

UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITFirms has announced a new list of game development software 2020. These were chosen based on their features, pricing, supporting devices, hosting and size of business as such:

• Features - 2D Games, 3D Games, Characters and Animation, Game Designing, In-App Purchase, Physics Simulation, Player Management, Prototyping, Quality Assurance, and Multi-Player Network etc.

• Pricing Model - Monthly Payment, Annual Subscription, and Quote Based, One-Time Payment and Free etc.

• Devices Supported – Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone/iPad and Web-Based etc.

• Deployment - Cloud Hosted, Open API and On-Premise etc.

• Business Size – Small, Medium, Large and Freelancer

As some of the game makers look to expand their self-publishing opportunities for independent developers on the game streaming platform, they may check out the list of the gaming list selected by ITFirms:

1. Visual Studio

2. Blender

3. Unreal Engine

4. Wolfram Mathematica

5. Construct 3

6. GameMaker: Studio

7. XSplit Broadcaster

8. Helix Core

9. Amazon Lumberyard

10. GameSalad

11. Buildbox

12. Adobe Air

13. Stencyl

14. GameSparks

15. Torque 3D

Who they are?

ITfirms is independent research firms who reveal their results only after in-depth analysis. They include all major development technologies and business verticals in their analysis and their investigations often become a source of employment for service seekers and service providers.

ITfirms recent blog:

Best Fashion Design Software

ITfirms latest listing:

Top Legal Cannabis Video Production Companies