Office Building in Houston First of its Kind to Fight COVID-19 with illumiPure Lights

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- An office building in Houston is pleased to announce it is the first of its kind to battle COVID-19 with the recent installation of the state-of-the-art illumiPure Lights The Northchase Plaza office building, located at 14340 Torrey Chase Blvd in Houston, is owned by real estate investor and creator of illumiPure Lights, John Higgins. The location offers fully built-out options in an atrium-style office, boasting on-site management, security, and door-to-door mail delivery.In the Plaza’s most recent news, Higgins is pleased to announce the recent installation of the illumiPure Lights in all common areas, bathrooms, and ongoing installations as additional tenants move into the building. This recent addition is specifically designed to help tenants feel as safe as possible as they return to work.“I felt it was important to ensure all tenants of Northchase Plaza feel a sense of security as they transition back into the workplace,” says Higgins. “According to the CDC, infections caused by bacteria and mold send over 1.7 million people to the hospital each year. As our illumiPure office is also located within the office space, we felt it was an ideal opportunity to support other tenants within the building, too.”The illumiPure Lights are the most convenient germ-killing LED lighting solutions on the market. They are a patented, made-in-America product that continuously and thoroughly disinfect high-risk areas under normal white light, with no harm to people. The lights are easily installed to replace standard overhead lighting and are cost-effective and energy-efficient, just like all LED lighting.illumiPure Lights are designed to keep employees, customers, and the public safe from harmful bacteria, which can be a liability for any organization. The lights are ideal for use in hospitals, clinics, labs, restaurants, supermarkets, food processors, hotels, stadiums, cruise ships, airplanes, schools, libraries, and any other public or private space.Currently, the management at Northchase Plaza is seeking new tenants for its modern and state-of-the-art office building. Anyone interested in learning more about the space is invited to visit https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/14340-Torrey-Chase-Blvd-Houston-TX/10888419 /.About illumiPureillumiPure is the only maker of full-spectrum LED lighting products scientifically proven to eradicate infectious strains of bacteria and fungus under a normal white light – allowing people and animals to safely occupy a space.The company’s founder, president, and CEO is John Higgins, who also owns Northchase Plaza and CALYX, an LED grow light USA manufacturer.About Northchase PlazaNorthchase Plaza is conveniently located along the FM 1960 retail row, which houses national brands such as Barnes and Noble, The Home Depot, and Costco. The property is conveniently accessible from the I-45 or Beltway-8 and is just a short 23-minute drive from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.