Bright Mountain Media Reports Record Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Company Expects Fiscal 2020 Revenues to Grow to $22.0 Million

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has provided its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2020 witnessed the addition of our newly acquired Wild Sky Media, establishing new synergies and efficiencies that are further propelling growth,” said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. “Our success in growing our platform over the last two months has created a new perception within the industry, as we position ourselves as a leading end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform. This addition will enable us to capture more of the advertising spend within the value chain – driving us toward our $22.0 million revenue guidance for fiscal 2020.

“Our most recent acquisition, Wild Sky Media, an interactive media company that reaches over 30 million unique monthly users, has been immediately accretive and represents a significant growth opportunity as we continue to integrate them into the Bright Mountain Media platform. Their robust, complimentary portfolio of family-oriented websites provides access to valuable demographics, further expanding our reach as a Company. So far it has been a model acquisition by which we can measure future success against.

“We have continued to adapt to a changing digital advertising landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to the second half of 2020 as commercial accounts refocus their messaging and the political ad season ramps up. Bright Mountain is well positioned to capture a share of this ad spend due to our ability to efficiently connect brands with highly targeted consumer demographics.

“Finally, we continue to explore potential acquisitions, during what we are finding to be a buyers’ market. Given what we have accomplished to-date, taken in tandem with our pipeline, I believe we are well positioned to deliver value to our shareholders over the long-term. We look forward to sharing further updates on our emerging story at upcoming investor conferences in the third quarter of 2020,” concluded Speyer.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020, was $2.3 million, compared to revenue of $0.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue was due to the acquisitions of Wild Sky Media, Oceanside Media and MediaHouse, in spite of the negative influence of Covid-19 on the digital advertising market.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $4.4 million, compared to $0.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was due to the acquisitions of Oceanside, MediaHouse and Wild Sky which are not reflected in the prior period expenses
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.1 million, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net loss was primarily related to an increase in operating expenses from the aforementioned acquisitions, which are not reflected in prior period expenses.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were $1.9 million as of June 30, 2020, compared with $1.0 million as of June 30, 2019.
  • Cash used in operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.5 million, compared with cash used in operations of $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include Bright Mountain, LLC, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media), and Wild Sky Media including 24 owned and/or managed websites and 15 CTV apps. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
BMTM@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,905,182     $ 957,013  
Accounts receivable, net     4,715,622       3,997,475  
Note receivable, net     35,215       63,812  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     903,874       752,975  
Current assets - discontinued operations     -       1,705  
                 
Total Current Assets     7,559,893       5,772,980  
                 
Property and equipment, net     139,349       30,666  
Website acquisition assets, net     24,052       48,928  
Intangible assets, net     24,882,063       19,610,801  
Goodwill     64,568,671       53,646,856  
Prepaid services/consulting agreements - long term     697,500       913,182  
Right of use asset     296,514       397,912  
Other assets     448,575       35,823  
Total Assets   $ 98,616,617     $ 80,457,148  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 8,609,805     $ 8,358,442  
Accrued expenses     1,032,458       3,228,328  
Accrued interest to related party     10,675       6,629  
Premium finance loan payable     71,062       179,844  
Deferred revenues     80,741       6,651  
Long term debt, current portion     165,163       165,163  
Operating lease liability, current portion     218,697       211,744  
Current liabilities - discontinued operations     -       591  
Total Current Liabilities     10,188,601       12,157,392  
                 
Long term debt to related parties, net     32,670       25,689  
Long term debt     18,588,440       -  
Deferred tax liability     433,955       581,440  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     82,396       198,232  
Total Liabilities     29,326,062       12,962,753  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Shareholders’ Equity                
Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized,                
Series A-1, 2,000,000 shares designated, 1,200,000 and 1,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     12,000       12,000  
Series B-1, 6,000,000 shares designated, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     -       -  
Series E, 2,500,000 shares designated, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     25,000       25,000  
Series F, 4,344,017 shares designated, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     43,440       43,440  
Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 110,257,860 and 100,244,312 issued and 89,937,733 and 78,063,531 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     1,102,579       1,002,444  
Additional paid-in capital     95,116,892       86,856,500  
Accumulated deficit     (27,009,356 )     (20,444,989 )
Total shareholders’ equity     69,290,555       67,494,395  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 98,616,617     $ 80,457,148  

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
                         
Revenues                                
Advertising   $ 2,273,940     $ 716,594     $ 4,544,126     $ 1,802,050  
                                 
Cost of revenue                                
Advertising     1,097,504       555,458       2,920,586       1,441,154  
Gross profit     1,176,436       161,136       1,623,540       360,896  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     4,387,741       804,449       8,367,119       1,720,403  
                                 
Loss from operations     (3,211,305 )     (643,313 )     (6,743,579 )     (1,359,507 )
                                 
Other income (expense)                                
Interest (expense) income, net     (82,261 )     15,041       (71,268     20,138  
Gain on settlement of liability     -       -       -       122,500  
Other income (expense)     -       2,116       (215 )     2,116  
Interest expense - related party     (2,023 )     (5,514 )     (4,046 )     (11,715 )
Total other (expense) income     (84,284 )     11,643       (75,529 )     133,039  
                                 
Net loss from continuing operations     (3,295,589 )     (631,670 )     (6,819,108 )     (1,226,468 )
                                 
Loss from discontinued operations     -       (72,206 )     -       (187,670 )
                                 
Net loss before tax     (3,295,589 )     (703,876 )     (6,819,108 )     (1,414,138 )
                                 
Income tax benefit     190,242       -       254,741       -  
                                 
Net Loss     (3,105,347 )     (703,876 )     (6,564,367 )     (1,414,138 )
                                 
Preferred stock dividends                                
Series A, Series E, and Series F preferred stock     (148,995 )     (823 )     (267,247 )     (74,994 )
                                 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (3,254,342 )   $ (704,699 )   $ (6,831,614 )   $ (1,489,132 )
                                 
Basic and diluted net loss for continuing operations per share   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.02 )
Basic and diluted net loss for discontinued operations per share   $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00  
Basic and diluted net loss per share   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.02 )
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted     107,427,197       64,368,972       106,148,084       63,791,361  

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (6,564,367 )   $ (1,414,138 )
Add back: loss attributable to discontinued operations     -       187,670  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:                
Depreciation     10,179       4,118  
Amortization of debt discount     6,981       6,943  
Amortization     1,999,914       66,859  
Gain on settlement of liability     -       (122,500 )
Stock option compensation expense     78,094       13,111  
Stock issued for services rendered     91,718       -  
Non-cash acquisition fee     275,000       -  
Change in deferred taxes     (254,741 )     -  
Provision for bad debt     773,944       29,338  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     1,395,191       (129,038 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     335,100       30,927  
Prepaid services/consulting agreements     215,682       260,000  
Other assets     212,230       (4,703 )
Right of use asset and lease liability     (7,485 )     -  
Accounts payable     (670,790 )     186,087  
Accrued expenses     (847,068 )     (21,918 )
Accrued interest – related party     4,046       1,168  
Deferred revenues     40,757       (1,260 )
Net cash (used in) continuing operations for operating activities     (2,905,615 )     (907,336 )
Net cash (used in) discontinued operations     -       (162,605 )
Net cash (used in) operating activities     (2,905,615 )     (1,069,941 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (4,055 )     (16,036 )
Cash acquired from Wild Sky     1,357,669       -  
Cash paid for website acquisition     -       (8,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     1,353,614       (24,036 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net     2,170,562       1,515,200  
Payments of premium finance loan payable     (108,782 )     (47,992 )
Dividend payments     (55,007 )     (149,165 )
Principal payments received (funded) for notes receivable     28,597       (64,682 )
Note receivable funded     -       (984,242 )
Note payable funded     464,800       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities     2,500,170       269,119  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets related to continuing operations     948,169       (824,858 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents classified within assets related to discontinued operations     -       (19,347 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     948,169       (844,205 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period     957,013       1,042,457  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 1,905,182     $ 198,252  

