Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,202,918) deaths (28,276), and recoveries (931,057)
Central (52,875 cases; 1,027 deaths; 42,355 recoveries): Burundi (430; 1; 345), Cameroon (18,662; 408; 17,065), CAR (4,691; 61; 1,773), Chad (995; 77; 871), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (9,891; 251; 8,972), Equatorial Guinea (4,926; 83; 3,795), Gabon (8,409; 53; 6,959), Sao Tome & Principe (892; 15; 833).
Eastern (122,782; 2,545; 68,343): Comoros (417; 7; 396), Djibouti (5,383; 60; 5,282), Eritrea (306; 0; 274), Ethiopia (43,688; 709; 15,796), Kenya (32,803; 559; 19,055), Madagascar (14,475; 178; 13,492), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (3,537; 15; 1,806), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,275; 95; 2,484), South Sudan (2,507; 47; 1,294), Sudan (12,974; 819; 6,557), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,426; 25; 1,267).
Northern (216,099; 8,130; 144,367): Algeria (42,672; 1,433; 29,587), Egypt (97,619; 5,298; 67,717), Libya (11,281; 203; 1,112), Mauritania (6,905; 158; 6,186), Morocco (54,528; 955; 38,293), Tunisia (3,069; 71; 1,456), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16).
Southern (654,558; 14,226; 547,947): Angola (2,283; 102; 977), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4,327; 86; 2,959), Lesotho (1,051; 31; 526), Malawi (5,423; 170; 3,066), Mozambique (3,508; 21; 1,809), Namibia (6,160; 57; 2,732), South Africa (613,017; 13,308; 520,381), Zambia (11,285; 282; 10,400), Zimbabwe (6,196; 166; 4,961).
Western (156,604; 2,348; 128,045): Benin (2,095, 39; 1,705), Burkina Faso (1,352; 55; 1,058), Cape Verde (3,568; 37; 2,673), Côte d'Ivoire (17,562; 114; 15,908), Gambia (2,686; 90; 601), Ghana (43,717; 270; 41,843), Guinea (9,128; 57; 8,040), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,295; 82; 821), Mali (2,713; 125; 2,041), Niger (1,173; 69; 1,084), Nigeria (52,800; 1,007; 39,964), Senegal (13,056; 274; 8,715), Sierra Leone (2,001; 69; 1,569), Togo (1,309; 27; 919).
