Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Exhibit 6% CAGR to Reach USD 6077.2 Million by 2025, Baxter to Dominate with its Expansion Strategies, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Peritoneal Dialysis Market Report Are Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Utah Medical Products Inc., Glomeria Therapeutics, Poly Medicure Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., CardioMed Supplies Inc., Medical Components Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peritoneal dialysis market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6% and reach US$ 6077.2 Mn by the end of 2025. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global peritoneal dialysis market.

The global market is expected to gain from increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as kidney failure and others. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (CAPD, APD), Product (Cyclers, Fluids), End User (Home health care and Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2025.” As per the report, in 2017 the global peritoneal dialysis market was worth US$ 3589.9 Mn.

As stated in the report, in 2017 the Asia Pacific peritoneal dialysis market was valued at US$ 1194.1 Mn. The region is also anticipated to hold a significant share in the global market during the forecast period 2018-2025. The Asia Pacific market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the region.





The report on the knee replacement market highlights:

Reliable insights on the latest developments

Obtained data with grander analysis

Key market drivers and trends

Comprehensive analysis of market players

The coronavirus crisis has caused immense damage to the world’s economy. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Moreover, liberal reimbursement policies and increasing government support for healthcare services in the region is likely to contribute to the Asia Pacific peritoneal dialysis market expansion. India and China are some of the fastest growing economies in the world and are attracting a lot of investments.

Baxter (a leading player in the healthcare industry) is expanding its operations in China and India. This in response is likely to propel growth the global market. North America also held a significant share in the global market in 2017. However, the region may grow at a relatively slower CAGR during the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to the smaller patient pool in the region compared to Asia Pacific and other regions.





Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Stood Out as Most Preferred Treatment

In terms of type, the continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) segment emerged dominant in the global market in 2017. The segment accounted for 53% of the global market in the given year. However, the automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment is anticipated to expand at a relatively higher CAGR. The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing patients preferring to choose APD, backed by recent technological advancements in the segment. This is expected to fuel the demand for peritoneal dialysis solutions.

According to an article published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information in 2015. In the U.S. among the patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis 60% choose APD, and in Europe, only 50% patients choose APD. The adoption of automated peritoneal dialysis is increasing and is likely to increase the growth rate in the global market.





Baxter Expanding its Operations in India and China

Baxter, is leading the global market at present and is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period as well. The growth witnessed is attributable to company’s diverse product portfolio and strong brand presence across the global. This is likely to increase the competition and propel growth in the market.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentations:

By Type

• CAPD

• APD

By Product

• Cyclers

• Fluids

• Other Accessories

By End-user

• Home health care

• Hospitals and Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





