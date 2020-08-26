NordPass password manager launches new powerful features, including auto-importer

The password manager by NordVPN is now easier and more convenient to use

Auto-importer

A lot of browsers can store users’ passwords. While it can be convenient, not all browsers can guarantee the safety of such sensitive data. That’s why NordPass has designed a new auto-importer feature for those, who’d like to move from browser stored credentials to a dedicated password manager.

Cloud storage

Both premium and freemium NordPass users can now make use of up to 3GB of free cloud storage. Users can download macOS and Windows apps and simply log in with their NordPass credentials. The cloud storage is supported by the co-brand NordLocker, which offers all-around encryption of users’ data.

Password health

One of NordPass’s upcoming features will allow users to check their password “health”. Users will be able to run an analysis to see how many of their passwords are duplicate, weak, old, or found in breached databases. This information will help users create stronger, better, and more secure passwords.

Data breach scanner

The data breach scanner will keep users up to date on various data breaches and inform them whether their passwords have been compromised in any of them.

Earlier updates

Earlier this year, NordPass successfully underwent a comprehensive security audit. The security assessment focused on NordPass’s cryptographic premise, source code, background application, and its codebase.

Among other important updates, NordPass has also recently launched the personal information feature, which allows users to add such information as name, phone number, or address. Once saved in NordPass, it can be quickly copy-pasted when shopping online or filling online registration forms.

Another major update is the Safari extension . macOS users can now look up passwords and create new ones without leaving their browser. The extension also allows users to autosave and autofill passwords with a single click.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a new generation password manager shaped with cutting-edge technology, zero-knowledge encryption, simplicity, and intuitive design in mind. It securely stores and organizes passwords by keeping them in one convenient place. NordPass was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN — one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. For more information: nordpass.com .

