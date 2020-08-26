New Data From Immutep’s efti to be Presented at ESMO

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce new data is scheduled to be presented in four poster presentations at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 which is being held from 19 to 21 September 2020, Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The new data will be presented from Immutep’s phase II TACTI-002 and the investigator-initiated phase I clinical trial, INSIGHT which includes INSIGHT-004. All four poster presentations relate to the Company’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”). Immutep will announce the data to the market and make the posters available on its website.

ESMO is Europe's most prestigious oncology congress, attracting more than 29,000 industry participants from 137 countries last year. This year it is being held in a virtual format due to COVID-19.

Poster presentations: Title: Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab as 2nd line treatment for PD-L1 unselected metastatic head and neck cancer patients Date: 17 September 2020, CEST Presenter: Dr Martin Forster, University College London Hospital, London, United Kingdom Title: Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 unselected 1st line metastatic non-small cell lung carcinoma Date: 17 September 2020, CEST Presenter: Dr Margarita Majem, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona, Spain Title: Safety data from stratum D of the phase I INSIGHT platform trial evaluating feasibility of IMP321 (LAG-3Ig protein, eftilagimod alpha) combined with avelumab in advanced stage solid tumor entities Date: 17 September 2020 CEST Presenter: Dr Thorsten O. Goetze, Krankenhaus Nordwest, University Cancer Center, Frankfurt am Main, Germany Title: The phase I INSIGHT platform trial: Strata A and B evaluating feasibility of intratumoral and intraperitoneal IMP321 (soluble LAG-3 protein, eftilagimod alpha) in advanced solid tumors Date: 17 September 2020 CEST Presenter: Prof Salah-Eddin Al-Batran, Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Krankenhaus Nordwest GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany (IKF)

About TACTI-002



TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). It is evaluating the combination of efti with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy) in up to 109 patients.

About INSIGHT and INSIGHT-004

INSIGHT is a phase I investigator-initiated study being conducted by Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Krankenhaus Nordwest GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany (IKF). It is evaluating efti as a monotherapy in 12 patients with advanced solid malignancies.

INSIGHT-004 is the fourth arm (stratum D) of the INSIGHT trial and is being conducted under Immutep’s collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc. It is evaluating the safety, tolerability and recommended Phase II dose of efti when given in combination with avelumab in 12 patients with advanced solid malignancies.

