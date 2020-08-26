Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference
Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. EDT

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. EDT

A live and archived audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com/.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™, ZPA™ and Zscaler B2B™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Tom Stilwell
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com

Primary Logo

