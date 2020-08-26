NV5 Secures $4 Million in New Mexico Transportation Project Awards

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $4 million in transportation infrastructure contracts in New Mexico. These projects will provide planning, engineering, surveying, and environmental services to support improvements to roadway infrastructure throughout the state.



“Expansion and improvement of transportation infrastructure is essential to support economic growth and population expansion in New Mexico and across the nation,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “These projects will enhance transportation reliability and safety for some of the New Mexico’s busiest corridors, and we are pleased to contribute to improvements that will support residents and the business community.”

The City of Albuquerque awarded NV5 a $2.2 million contract to provide engineering design, surveying, and environmental services for the widening of Paseo del Norte, one of the busiest roadways connecting Downtown Albuquerque to the city’s western suburbs. The project will expand the road to two lanes in each direction, adding capacity to reduce current congestion during peak use hours and preparing for traffic volume that is expected to double by 2040.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) selected NV5 for $2 million in new projects to support transportation improvements to US 491 and NM 68 roadways. In Shiprock, New Mexico, NV5 will support roadway improvements to US 491, including signals and lighting, drainage systems, a three-span bridge structure, and two large bridge-class culvert structures on a critical transportation corridor in the Navajo Nation. NV5 will provide engineering design, surveying, and construction phase engineering services for NM 68 in Española and Alcalde to mitigate congestion and safety concerns on the four-lane highway corridor.

“These project awards are a testament to the continued commitment of our professionals to provide the highest quality technical expertise and service for our clients, and we are proud of our 30 years serving NMDOT and municipal governments across New Mexico,” said Mike Stys, Vice President of Infrastructure at NV5.

