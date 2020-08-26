Data Update to the Actuaries Climate Index

Long-term measure of extreme climate conditions reached a new high in winter 2019–20

The Actuaries Climate Index’s key metric of a seasonal five-year moving average presents a composite measure of long-term changes across an array of observed weather extremes and sea levels in the two countries. It has steadily climbed from its most recent cyclical low of 0.70 in 2015 to a new high of 1.17 for the moving average in winter 2019–20. Although the latest increase in the moving average is marginal, it is 0.07 above the previous winter and reflects that the extreme climate conditions tracked by the index – high and low temperatures, heavy rain, drought, high wind, and sea level – continue to move away from the reference period norms since inception in 1961.

“The ACI’s five-year moving average is a composite value reflecting the consistently growing change in measured values for the heavy rainfall, sea level, and extreme high and low temperature components that are fueling the overall trend toward extreme conditions seen in the latest data,” says Doug Collins, Chair of the Climate Index Working Group. “While we should not expect the five-year average to always increase, if changes in climate indicators continue on their current course, the general trend in the Actuaries Climate Index is likely to be upward.”

The Actuaries Climate Index is based on analysis of seasonal data from neutral, scientific sources for six index components collected since 1961. The index measures changes in these components for the United States and Canada combined and by region. Combining six components over a five-year measurement period, the index’s moving average smooths out monthly and seasonal fluctuations for a meaningful measurement of long-term climate trends.

The index, sponsored by the American Academy of Actuaries, the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, the Casualty Actuarial Society, and the Society of Actuaries, is designed to provide actuaries, public policymakers, and the general public with objective data about changes in the frequency of extreme climate conditions over recent decades.



Updated values are posted quarterly on ActuariesClimateIndex.org as data for each meteorological season become available.

